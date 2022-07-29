Greenwood's Jacob Lang fired a 5-under par 67 to win medalist honors and lead the Gators to a team victory in the Spartan Clash on Friday at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.
Greenwood combined for a 4-over 292 to win the team title in the Bluegrass Golf Tour event. Bowling Green finished second with a 10-over 298, followed by Marshall County (300), Bowling Green's 'B' squad (323), Glasgow (323), Barren County (324), Allen County-Scottsville (325), host South Warren (332), Hart County (333), Logan County (354), Franklin-Simpson (365), Monroe County (365), Greenwood's 'B' team (371), South Warren's 'B' team (371) and Warren East (386).
Allen County Scottsville's Rafe Blankenship finished as the individual runner-up with a 2-under 70, three shots behind Lang. Marshall County's Trey Wall was third at 1-under 71, Greenwood's Layton Richey finished fourth at even-par 72 and Bowling Green's Charlie Reber tied Marshall County's Ryan Stokes for fifth at 1-over 73.
Michael Lang tied for 10th with a 75 and Jake Russell tied for 15th with a 78 to complete the scoring for the first-place Gators.
Bowling Green's Ben Davenport and Graham Hightower tied for seventh with 74s, along with Glasgow's Bo Shelton. Rounding out the top 10 were Barren County's Jameson Corbin and Logan County's Braden Engler, who tied for 10th after shooting 75s.
The Purples added a top-20 finish by Reed Richey, who tied for 13th along with ACS's Eli Stamper after both shot 77s.
A six-way tie for 15th among Kieler Kenney (Barren County), Ian Geoghegan (Bowling Green 'B'), Jase Cook (Glasgow), DJ Morris (Marshall County), Gunner Hoover (Marshall County) and the Gators' Russell filled out the top 20.