The final regular-season Daily News Area Top 10 polls of the season look a lot like the first with the Greenwood boys and Bowling Green girls No. 1 in their respective polls.
Both teams are unanimous selections.
Warren Central, which hosted Greenwood on Monday, is second in the boys' poll with Bowling Green third. Franklin-Simpson jumps to fourth, while Clinton County is fifth.
Barren County, Todd County Central, Metcalfe County, Butler County and South Warren round out the boys' side.
The Lady Purples finish the season No. 1, a position they held all season.
Franklin-Simpson jumps to second with Barren County slipping a spot to third. Metcalfe County is fourth, while Butler County is fifth. Monroe County, Greenwood, Logan County, Cumberland County and South Warren round out the girls' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Daily News writer John Reecer; Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Eaton ESPN 102.7 FM; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Eight voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (8) 22-3 80 1
2. Warren Central – 18-4 71 2
3. Bowling Green – 22-4 65 3
4. Franklin-Simpson – 15-7 51 5
5. Clinton County – 17-7 44 6
6. Barren County – 13-11 43 4
7. Todd Co. Central – 21-7 33 7
8. Metcalfe County – 16-10 25 8
9. Butler County – 15-9 15 9
10. South Warren – 12-14 6 –
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 4, Edmonson County 3.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (8) 22-6 80 1
2. Franklin-Simpson – 18-3 70 3
3. Barren County – 17-6 64 2
4. Metcalfe County – 17-9 52 5
5. Butler County – 22-2 49 4
6. Monroe County – 15-9 41 7
7. Greenwood – 16-11 31 6
8. Logan County – 20-10 23 8
9. Cumberland Co. – 14-12 14 10
10. South Warren – 10-17 9 –
Others receiving votes: Allen County-Scottsville 7.