The Greenwood boys and Bowling Green girls are unanimous No. 1 selections in the high school basketball season's first Daily News Area Top 10 poll.
Greenwood, which was runner-up in last season's Region 4 Tournament to Bowling Green, easily outdistanced Warren Central. The Dragons begin the season in second in the poll.
Barren County is third with Bowling Green fourth and South Warren fifth. Glasgow, Russellville, Clinton County, Franklin-Simpson and Metcalfe County round out the boys' poll.
The Lady Purples picked up where they left off last season in the top spot, with Barren County still occupying the second spot.
Greenwood opens third, with Metcalfe County fourth and South Warren fifth. Glasgow, Franklin-Simpson, Russell County, Warren Central and Russellville round out the girls' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Daily News writer John Reecer; Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Eaton ESPN 102.7 FM; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow, and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Ten voters participated in this week’s poll. Records from last season.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (10) 17-13 100 9
2. Warren Central – 8-7 86 3
3. Barren County – 21-9 79 5
4. Bowling Green – 24-3 66 1
5. South Warren – 13-5 46 7
6. Glasgow – 9-15 45 –
7. Russellville – 9-11 38 –
8. Clinton County – 20-5 35 2
9. Franklin-Simpson – 14-4 28 4
10. Metcalfe County – 17-10 17 6
Others receiving votes: Butler County 7, Warren East 2, Allen County-Scottsville 1.
n n n
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (10) 19-11 100 1
2. Barren County – 20-8 89 2
3. Greenwood – 12-8 76 3
4. Metcalfe County – 13-10 58 6
5. South Warren – 10-12 54 10
6. Glasgow – 10-13 37 –
7. Franklin-Simpson – 14-8 36 7
8. Russell County – 15-13 22 5
9. Warren Central – 9-7 18 3
10. Russellville – 10-11 1726 –
Others receiving votes: Butler County 13, Warren East 5, Allen County-Scottsville 3, Edmonson County 3.