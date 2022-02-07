The Greenwood boys' and Bowling Green girls' basketball teams remain in the top spot in the latest Daily News Area Top 10 polls.
Greenwood received eight first-place votes to hold on to the top spot, with Warren Central remaining at second. The Dragons received one first-place vote.
Bowling Green holds at third, with Barren County fourth and Franklin-Simpson fifth. Clinton County, Todd County Central, Metcalfe County, Butler County and Glasgow round out the boys' poll.
On the girls' side, Bowling Green remained a unanimous No. 1 ahead of hosting No. 2 Barren County on Monday.
Franklin-Simpson jumps up to third, with Butler County fourth and Metcalfe County fifth. Greenwood, Monroe County, Logan County, South Warren and Cumberland County round out the girls' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Daily News writer John Reecer; Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Eaton ESPN 102.7 FM; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Nine voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (8) 20-3 89 1
2. Warren Central (1) 16-4 81 2
3. Bowling Green – 19-4 73 3
4. Barren County – 12-9 55 4
5. Franklin-Simpson – 12-6 47 5
6. Clinton County – 16-6 40 6
7. Todd Co. Central – 19-6 37 8
8. Metcalfe County – 15-9 33 7
9. Butler County – 14-7 15 9
10. Glasgow – 9-12 9 10
Others receiving votes: Edmonson County 6, South Warren 4, Warren East 4.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (9) 20-5 90 1
2. Barren County – 17-4 81 2
3. Franklin-Simpson – 15-3 70 5
4. Butler County – 19-2 58 4
5. Metcalfe County – 14-9 55 6
6. Greenwood – 15-8 51 3
7. Monroe County – 12-9 32 9
8. Logan County – 17-10 23 7
9. Glasgow – 9-14 14 –
10. Cumberland Co. – 13-10 12 10
Others receiving votes: Allen County-Scottsville 7, Russellville 6.