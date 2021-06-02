Greenwood junior Jacks Lancaster advanced to the semifinal round with a pair of boys’ singles victories in the KHSAA state tennis championship Wednesday in Lexington.
Lancaster, the No. 3 overall seed in the boys’ field, shook off a first-set loss to Covington Catholic’s Brady Hussey in their third-round match. Lancaster rallied to win 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (7).
In the quarterfinals, Lancaster topped No. 5 seed Chris Kaufmann 6-3, 6-4 to reach the state semifinals. Lancaster will face off against North Oldham’s Eli Wood – the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament – on Thursday in an 8 a.m. CT semifinal match. The winner will advance to Thursday’s state championship, scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
Bowling Green junior John Guthrie’s state tournament run ended in the third round Wednesday with a 2-6, 7-5, 1-0 (4) loss to St. Xavier’s Kaufmann.
In girls’ singles, Greenwood eighth grader Arden Dethridge lost her third-round match 6-0, 6-4 to No. 5 seed Lilah Shallcross of North Oldham on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Bowling Green junior Campbell Richey topped Knott County Central’s Kenna Fitzpatrick 6-0, 6-0 in the first round before falling 6-0, 6-0 to Sacred Heart’s Ellie Eades in the second round.
Greenwood’s boys’ doubles team of senior James Chen and sophomore Dylan Dethridge, the No. 9 seed in the tournament, dropped a 2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (5) decision to No. 5 seed Keegan Christensen and Jacob Jiranek in the third round on Wednesday.