Greenwood junior Jacks Lancaster earned a runner-up finish in the KHSAA state tennis championship Thursday in Lexington.
Lancaster, the No. 3 overall seed, began his day with a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 2 seed Eli Wood from North Oldham before falling to top-seeded Eli Stephenson of St. Xavier 6-3, 6-3 in the final.
“It’s been a fun experience,” Lancaster said. “I’ve been playing for a long time. It’s always been a dream to make it this far in the tournament. I’m glad I did. Hopefully I can make it far next year, too.”
Lancaster made it to the semifinals in his last tournament in 2019, falling 7-6, 7-6, but was able to outlast Wood to become the first Greenwood boys’ tennis player to make the finals since Beck Pennington won the championship in 2011.
“That match was a huge grind,” Lancaster said. “Playing Eli Wood is always tough because he makes so many balls. I had to just sit out there and rally with him a couple of hours and eventually came out on top.”
Pennington said he was unable to get on track in the finals against Stephenson, who advanced to the finals after a 6-1, 6-2 win over Tates Creek’s Zach White.
“Eli Stephenson clearly deserved the match today,” Lancaster said. “I am glad he won. It was well deserved. He played better than me today. He deserved it. He served big, served me off the court. There wasn’t much I could do.”
The Greenwood boys finished tied for third overall in the team standings, one point behind runner-up Henry Clay. Coach Tim Dethridge claimed the Boys' Tennis Coach of the Year Award by the Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches’ Association.
“We are all enjoying it right now,” Lancaster said. “We love it. We are glad the hard work this season has paid off.”