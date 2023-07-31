PARK CITY -- With a chance to win Monday's Spartan Clash at Park Mammoth Golf Club with about a 13-foot putt for birdie, Greenwood senior Jacob Lang rolled his shot just inches past the hole.
Lang set himself up for an even longer putt from about 15 feet in a playoff against Barren County's Jameson Corbin for the individual championship in the Bluegrass Golf Tour-administered tournament.
Lang didn't miss twice, rolling in the putt for birdie on the second playoff hole to claim medalist honors. It marked the third straight tournament victory for Lang, the University of Kentucky commit who's looking for a strong final season in his high school career.
It's about 290, 300 (yards) to the front of the hole and I knew if I hit a really good drive with it being a little downhill ... I mean, I hit the drive exactly how I wanted to, it just creeped on the front edge," Lang said. "Unluckily, the pin was on the back so I didn't have the easiest two-putt, about a 15-footer for birdie, but luckily I rolled it in for the win."
Corbin, also a senior, put the pressure on throughout the day with a rock-solid round in just his second high school tournament of the season. Corbin tallied five birdies on the day while playing several groups ahead of Lang, and wrapped up his day with a stellar 3-under par 67.
"I putted pretty decently, the putts I needed to anyways," Corbin said. "I just couldn't keep a couple bogeys off the card, but I feel good about it."
Corbin had to wait out Lang's final holes, including that last putt on the No. 18 hole that rolled just wide to send both into the playoff.
It started on the 394-yard No. 1 hole at Park Mammoth, and both stayed even on the par-four hole.
On to the No. 2 hole, Corbin hit his tee shot wide of the green while Lang hit the ball to the edge of the green. Corbin's second shot set up a makeable putt on the green, while Lang's put him in range of a 15-footer for the win. He drained it, and Corbin missed his putt from about the same distance.
"Me and Jameson have played the last couple years, and I know what he's capable of and he knows what I'm capable of," Lang said. "If we were going to lose in a playoff, we would much rather lose on each other's birdies instead of winning with a par. This isn't going to be the last time I see Jameson. I know he's a great player and he's got a lot of potential moving forward. I'm excited to keep battling with him throughout this year and throughout the region and state tournament."
Bowling Green won the team title with a combined 5-over 285, seven shots ahead of runner-up Glasgow. Seniors Reed Richey and Ben Davenport led the way by both firing even-par 70, which earned each a tie for fourth place.
"Reed and Ben have been incredible," Bowling Green coach Adam Whitt said. "I think the two of them right now were averaging under par to start, which is remarkable after six events. So they've been doing the heavy lifting."
The Purples also got a strong performance from senior Graham Hightower, who carded a 1-over 71 to tie for seventh. Ty Wilson rounded out Bowling Green's scoring with a 4-over 74 to tie for 15th.
The team victory was Bowling Green's fourth in six tournaments so far this season.
"My job is to try to get as close to the ceiling as we can, and we're not there yet," Whitt said. "We've got to get Graham playing a little better -- he played great today. He's the guy who can make us go. If he's right, now suddenly we've got three guys who are sub-75 and that makes us really hard to beat."
Runner-up Glasgow got a strong round from senior Bo Shelton, also part of that tie for fourth with an even-par 70. Sophomore Tate Pace and seventh-grader Griffin Jackson tied for 10th at 3-over 73, and senior Jase Cook rounded out the scoring with a 76 to tie for 21st.
Greenwood was third with a 16-over 296. Joining Lang with scoring finishes were Ryan Loiars (75), Layton Richey (76) and Jake Russell (78).
Barren County claimed fifth with a 304 as Kieler Keeney joined Corbin with a top-10 finish by carding a 73. Braeden Furlong (80) and Hayes Atkinson (84) rounded out the Trojans' scoring.
Host South Warren finished seventh with a 317 total, getting scoring finishes from Brady Patterson (76), Connor Baer (78), Miles Deaton (79) and Logan Ballard (84).
Hunter Speed (78), Will Speed (78), Brady Delk (81) and Dylan Fiveash (81) helped Franklin-Simpson to an eighth-place finish, one shot back of the Spartans.
Karson Rodgers' hole-in-one on the par-3 No. 11 hole highlighted the day for Logan County, which finished ninth with a 324. Braden Engler (75), Rodgers (81), Hunter Holloway (82) and Davis Switzer tallied scoring finishes for the Cougars.
Eli Stamper tied for 10th with a 73 to lead Allen County-Scottsville (332) to a tie for 11th. Barton Rutledge (75), Peyton West (91) and Evan Brown (93) chipped in scoring finishes for the Patriots.
Warren East finished 16th with a combined 375, with A'sean Rigsby (82), Karson Carter (96), Holden Walden (98) and Matthew Escalera (99) tallying scoring finishes for the Raiders.
The Greenwood B team took 17th with a 385, getting scoring from Keegan Unick (86), Jax Matukas (95), Keegan Dinning (100) and Luke Usinger (104).
South Warren's B squad was 18th with a 398, with Brady Hester (90), Carson Smith (95), Kade Elms (102) and Luke McClanahan (111) posting scoring finishes.
Johnny Brown, playing for the Bowling Green B squad, finished with a 78 and Brayden Wheat -- playing for Barren County's B squad, tallied a 91 -- neither had enough players to post a team score.
Greenwood's Turner Allen (101), Garrard Sparks (106) and Davis Gary (109) played as individuals.