The Greenwood and Franklin-Simpson football teams return to Gator Stadium for a second straight week, but this time as opponents – squaring off at 7 p.m. Friday at Greenwood High School.
The teams competed as part of an opening week doubleheader with distinctly different results. Franklin-Simpson downed Spring Hill (Tenn.) 31-14, while the Gators suffered a heartbreaking 20-15 loss to Bardstown – with the Tigers scoring on the final play of the game.
While Franklin-Simpson (1-0) enters with momentum, head coach Max Chaney said Greenwood will provide a bigger test this week than the opener.
“I think they are a much different animal than what we just got done playing,” Chaney said. “We saw some good speed with the Spring Hill team and they had some really good skill players. I kind of thought the O-line, D-line was where we could take advantage and that is where we were able to take advantage.
“It is a completely different story in dealing with Greenwood. They are very well coached. They have good size up front, great ability up front and they have skill position players to go along with that. It will be a hard game for us.”
Greenwood coach William Howard said his team is eager to bounce back after last week.
“They are back to business as usual,” Howard said. “They are a great group of kids. It was unfortunate what happened, but hopefully we will learn something from it and it will make us better later on in the season. We are just trying to spin it and make a positive out of it.”
Franklin-Simpson rushed for 264 yards in the Week 1 win, using a balanced attack with seven players getting at least three carries. Hayden Satterly led the way with 69 yards, one of three Wildcats to rush for 55 yards or more.
“I think they are much improved over last year,” Howard said. “They kind of dominated the offensive and defensive line against Spring Hill – really controlled the clock – and did what they have been doing for years. They were very effective on offense and their defense was stout too.”
Chaney said ball control will once again be key for his team against the Gators.
“We always want to get the run game going,” Chaney said. “I think if you can establish the run game, no matter who you are, it is going to open up other things. It just happened that last week we didn’t need to open up anything else, so we stuck with what was working.
“Now with that being said, I think that Greenwood is a better team than what we just saw. We run similar style offenses, so I think they are going to be ready for us and hopefully we are ready for them as well.”
Greenwood (0-1) totaled less than 200 yards offensively, with penalties putting the offense in bad situations according to Howard. The Gators still took the lead with 21 seconds left before Bardstown was able to rally.
Howard said his team needs to do a better job of staying on schedule offensively, while building off a solid defensive effort in week one.
“I just think we have continue to do what we do – play good defense and be able to run the ball a whole lot better than what we did (against Bardstown),” Howard said. “We need to get it in the hands of some of our skill guys and let them make plays.”
Last meeting: Greenwood won 36-13 on Aug. 27, 2021, at FSHS
Last time out: Franklin-Simpson beat Spring Hill (Tenn.) 31-14; Greenwood lost to Bardstown 20-15
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM