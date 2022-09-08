A pair of local schools will collide when Greenwood hosts Warren Central at 7 p.m. Friday.
While the schools are not district rivals and the series has been a bit one-sided with Greenwood winning seven straight games, Greenwood coach William Howard said it is still special when the two teams meet on the gridiron.
“There is no telling how many relationships are on both teams,” Howard said. “The players know the other players. They hang out together, play basketball together and have played football together since they have been little. It’s always a little extra whenever you know somebody you are playing against. It’s a little different rivalry than if it is somebody from out of town. I think that is the great thing about high school sports.”
Greenwood (2-1) comes in with back-to-back wins against Franklin-Simpson and Allen County-Scottsville, scoring 78 points combined in the two wins.
“Greenwood has a really good football team,” Warren Central coach Mark Nelson said. “They’ve got a bunch back from last year. They play hard. They play physically and they are well-coached. You put all of that together and they are going to be hard to beat. They do what they have to do and there are not many questions asked.”
Warren Central (1-1) opened the season with a win at Bullitt Central before falling 49-26 to Trigg County on Aug. 26.
The Dragons' last win in the series was a 39-21 win Sept. 26, 2014. Still, Howard said this a different team then the one that the Gators beat 42-0 last season.
“They are a much improved team, extremely athletic,” Howard said. “They’ve got some kids that can take it the distance no matter where the ball is. It’s going to be a good challenge for us. It’s a little bit different athletically than what we have seen the past two weeks. We just have to continue to improve offensively and hopefully defensively stay in the ballgame.”
Howard said whoever runs the ball will be the more successful team. The Gators ran for a season-high 220 yards in last week’s 42-24 win at Allen County-Scottsville.
“I think we have to control them up front on both sides of the ball,” Howard said. “We have to make sure that we can run the ball against them effectively up the middle and be able to stop their run up the middle. That is going to be the key to the game. It is usually the key to most games. The ones that control the line of scrimmage are typically the ones that are going to win.”
Nelson said his team faces a tough battle but is ready for the challenge.
“We are going to put it together and go out and play as hard as we can,” Nelson said. “Hopefully we will go out there and play well.”