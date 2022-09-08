220902-sports-GW football at ACS_outbound 4.jpg
Buy Now

Greenwood junior running back Tel Tel Long (9) cuts through the defense of host Allen County-Scottsville with Greenwood up 14-6 at the half before lightning delays Friday September 2 in Scottsville.

 Joseph Barkoff for Bowling Green Daily News

A pair of local schools will collide when Greenwood hosts Warren Central at 7 p.m. Friday.

– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you