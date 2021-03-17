The Greenwood boys’ basketball team punched its ticket to the Region 4 Tournament for the first time since 2017 with a 65-48 victory over Warren Central in the District 14 Tournament on Wednesday at Bowling Green High School.
Greenwood (15-11) used a strong defensive effort to get the win and knock out the three-time defending region champion Dragons, a team that beat the Gators by 22 points in the regular season.
“It means a lot,” Greenwood junior guard Cade Stinnett said. “This is my third district tournament and we’ve been (so) close to coming over the hump. Coach (Will) McCoy preached to us all year that we have to change the culture in this district and this region. We took a big step tonight.”
Warren Central (8-7) scored the first bucket of the game, but Greenwood answered with the next four points to take the lead for good.
Threes from Marc Grant and Aaron Brown gave Greenwood a 13-6 advantage and the lead was 16-10 after a three-point play from Stinnett late in the first quarter.
The Gators led by as many as nine in the second quarter. Warren Central pulled within five, but a three-point play from Will Gaddis made the score 31-23 at halftime.
Greenwood opened the third quarter with seven straight to break it open -- pushing the margin to 38-23. Warren Central never got the deficit in single digits the rest of the way.
“Earlier in the year, our third quarter lapses have killed us,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “I can’t imagine what our record would be if we hadn’t been outscored so much in the third quarter this season. That is why we kind of take this 0-0 mentality at halftime, whether we are up or down. I had my senior Marc Grant chirping that before I even walked into them (at halftime). That’s what you have to have, guys like that in the locker room that are an extension of you.”
Stinnett led Greenwood with 23 points, while Brown added 15 points.
“It was a good team win,” Brown said. “We had some good players step up when we needed them.”
Izayiah Villafuerte led the Dragons with 11 points. Warren Central shot 35 percent from the field -- 3-for-14 from 3-point range.
“They wanted it more than we did tonight,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “Coming into it, I just didn’t feel good about it because of the way we prepared. We’ve got three seniors -- one that plays a lot -- and I have said this for years, older teams win this time of year.
“Playing 14 games, which I am thankful we got to play 15 total, for that group was not enough. We just didn’t bring it. I thought the kids played hard, but I think when the ball didn’t go our way we kind of lost our focus a bit.”
Greenwood advances to face Bowling Green in the District 14 championship at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
GHS 16 15 16 18 -- 65
WCHS 12 11 12 13 -- 48
GHS -- C. Stinnett 23, Brown 15, Grant 7, Gaddis 7, Buchanon 6, Howard 5, B. Stinnett 2.
WC -- Villafuerte 11, Farley 8, Glover 8, Walkup 6, Carver 5, Whitney 5, Lawrence 3, Bailey 2.