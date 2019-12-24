Hours before falling at Franklin-Simpson, the Greenwood boys' basketball team jumped to second in the latest Daily News Area Top 10 Poll.
In a week that saw most teams lose at least once, Warren Central managed to hold onto the top spot garnering eight first-place votes. The Gators, who jumped from seventh to second, received one first-place vote.
Bowling Green is third, with Glasgow fourth and South Warren fifth.
Barren County, Logan County, Butler County, Clinton County and Allen County-Scottsville round out the boys' poll.
On the girls' side, Bowling Green remains a unanimous number one with Barren County climbing a spot to second.
South Warren slips to third, with Russell County fourth and Glasgow fifth.
Warren East, Logan County, Edmonson County, Russellville and Greenwood round out the girls' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Elliott Pratt; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Brian Talley of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Mansfield of SouthernKyPreps.com; and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Nine voters participated this week.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (8) 4-1 87 1
2. Greenwood (1) 5-4 81 7
3. Bowling Green 4-3 68 2
4. Glasgow 4-6 45 5
5. South Warren 6-2 44 3
6. Barren County 6-2 43 6
7. Logan County 6-3 41 4
8. Butler County 4-0 31 9
9. Clinton County 8-3 22 10
10. Allen Co.-Scottsville 6-4 15 8
Others receiving votes: Russell County 11, Metcalfe County 3, Franklin-Simpson 2.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (9) 6-3 90 1
2. Barren County 7-2 78 3
3. South Warren 6-5 77 2
4. Russell County 8-1 66 4
5. Glasgow 4-2 50 5
6. Warren East 5-1 46 7
7. Logan County 4-5 35 6
8. Edmonson County 4-4 23 9
9. Russellville 6-3 21 10
10. Greenwood 4-4 12 8
Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 4, Metcalfe County 2, Warren Central 1.
