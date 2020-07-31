Greenwood's Jacob Lang and Jaxson Moss each fired 71s to lead the Gators to a season-opening victory Friday in the Monroe County Falcon Invitational at Hidden Hills Golf Course in Tompkinsville.
Lang and Moss finished as two of five co-medalists, joining Bowling Green's Charlie Reber, South Warren's Brennen Smith and Monroe County's Trevor Isenberg to earn top honors.
The Gators finished with a combined 1-over par 289 to top runner-up Bowling Green (301) by 12 strokes. Joining Lang and Moss with scoring finishes for Greenwood were Nathan Oliver (72) and Mason Williams (75).
For the Purples, Reed Hensley added a 76 and Reed Richey and Bo Davenport each fired 77s.
Smith helped South Warren to a third-place finish with a combined 311. Also scoring for the Spartans were Chase Hodges (78), Clayton Daniels (79) and Miles Deaton (83).
Glasgow (316) finished fifth, with scoring by Drew Richardson (75), Clay Pippen (75), Bo Shelton (80) and Ethan Harlow (86).
Allen County-Scottsville (329) was sixth, with scoring from Rafe Blankenship (74), Peyton Cline (80), Eli Stamper (85) and Tyler Ford (90).
Jameson Corbin (80) led Barren County to a seventh-place finish with a 353. Kieler Keeney (87), Evan Johnson (91) and Mason Trent (95) also scored for the Trojans.
Warren East (394) was 10th, with scoring from Dalton Hogan (83), Gabe Marr (102), Caleb Forshee (104) and Tanner Flora (105).
Lady Bruin Invitational
Glasgow's girls' golf team opened its season with a runner-up finish in the Lady Bruin Invitational hosted by Central Hardin on Friday at Elizabethtown Country Club.
South Warren's Faith Martin was the top area finisher, firing a 72 to tie for third overall in the tournament.
Glasgow finished 11 strokes behind winner Sacred Heart with a combined 328. Nina McMurtrey paced the Lady Scotties with a 74. Also scoring for Glasgow was Abbie Lee (80), Allie McCoy (83) and Graycen Flatt (91).
Martin helped South Warren finish third with a combined 329. Also scoring for the Spartans were McKenna Stahl (82) and Sydney McClanahan (96), while Callie Spires and Ainslee Cruce each shot an 89.
Barren County (372) finished ninth, with scoring from Bree Russell (83), Landry Steenburgen (89), Taylor Gaunce (93) and Kenzie Edwards (107).
Greenwood (396) was 10th, with scoring from Emma Harmon (82), Haley Gordon (96), Langley Hunt (98) and Mia Usinger (120).
