With no margin for error in the District 14 standings and its star player sidelined with an injury, the Greenwood boys’ basketball team rose to the occasion and slipped past Bowling Green 72-71 on Friday at Greenwood High School.
Aaron Brown’s free throw with 4.3 seconds left was the difference as Greenwood (15-3 overall, 4-1 District 14) overcame an injury to Cade Stinnett to snap a seven-game losing streak to the Purples.
“We just had to find a reason and Cade gave us the reason,” Brown said. “Seeing a player like that go down, some teams will fold facing adversity like that. We stuck together and took the challenge. (This win) was huge, especially since we hadn’t beat them in a long time. It was good to get over that mental hump.”
The win keeps Greenwood alive in the race for the top seed in the District 14 tournament. Bowling Green (14-4, 4-2) was in position to sweep the season series over the Gators and take control in the race for the top seed, but Greenwood now controls its destiny with the victory.
“Clearly, we wanted that one,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “That was a big one, but if you look at the way the district is this year, any seed you’ve got you are going to have a dogfight. I’m not going to steer away from the fact that it feels pretty good right now to be somewhat in the driver’s seat -- control our destiny. It’s far from over. We have a lot of good teams left to play.”
Stinnett hobbled off the court midway through the first quarter with the Gators trailing 13-8 and returned at halftime with a walking boot on his left foot. McCoy said postgame that the senior forward is out indefinitely.
Greenwood was down another starter with Lofton Howard going out early in the first with a busted lip, although he returned for the second half. Without two of its starters, Greenwood withstood a 17-point barrage from BG senior Turner Buttry in the first half -- trailing 34-32 at the break.
“The one thing I asked them to do (at halftime) was go win it for what it is across your chest and go win it for (Stinnett), one of the toughest kids -- if not the toughest -- I have ever coached,” McCoy said. “He was obviously very emotional with what happened to him, but man we found a way -- rallied around him and will have to continue to do that going forward while he’s out for a little bit.”
Bowling Green pushed the lead to four on a bucket by Elijah Starks to start the second half, but Greenwood got 3-pointers from Hunter Raymer and Mason Thornhill to briefly surge in front. The lead volleyed back and forth, with Lofton’s layup giving Greenwood a 53-51 advantage heading into the fourth.
The margin grew to 60-56 with 4:50 left when Bowling Green came rallying back. The Purples outscored the Gators 13-5 over the next 2½ minutes to turn the deficit into a 69-65 lead.
Greenwood answered with six straight points, including a layup from Brakton Stinnett that gave the Gators a 71-69 lead with 48 seconds remaining.
Curtis Lin’s backdoor layup tied the score, but Greenwood ran the clock down and Brown was fouled on the potential go-ahead shot.
Brown, a 65.3% free-throw shooter entering Friday’s game, missed the first one but hit the second one to give the Gators the lead.
“My heart was racing,” Brown said. “I know I’m not going to go 0-for-2 though, because that’s one thing I’ve improved on this summer is with free throws.”
Bowling Green had one more chance, but MJ Wardlow’s jumper just inside the free-throw line rimmed off as time expired to preserve the win for the Gators.
Brown finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Brakton Stinnett added 11 points and Luke Stansbury chipped in 10 points off the bench.
“Grit is a word we throw around a lot and we believe in,” McCoy said. “They displayed it tonight. It would have been easy to pack it in and feel sorry for yourself when you see Lofton (Howard) go out the entire first half… and to see your star player come out in a boot in tears. It could have went the other way, but instead we rallied and won that one for (Stinnett) tonight. I’m just so proud of my team.”
Buttry led the Purples with 33 points.
“We knew how good Greenwood is,” Bowling Green coach D.G. Sherrill said. “While Cade is a fabulous player, they are loaded with some good players. I told our kids after the game, the sign of a championship team is how we handle adversity. We have to learn from this. Greenwood is really good. They responded tonight. Our kids were toe-to-toe with them. They hit free throws late and we get a good look where the ball doesn’t fall. Now we have to make some adjustments and grow up a little more.”
BGHS 15 19 17 20 -- 71
GHS 16 16 21 19 -- 72
BG -- Buttry 33, Wardlow 9, Lin 8, Bailey 5, Ritter 5, Barber 5, E. Starks 4, D. Starks 2.
GHS - Brown 19, B. Stinnett 11, Stansbury 10, Thornhill 8, Raymer 7, Howard 6, C. Stinnett 4, Buchanon 3, Pettus 2, Matheos 2.
Bowling Green 73, Greenwood 40, Girls
The Lady Purples remained perfect in district play with the second convincing victory over the Lady Gators this season.
Bowling Green (15-4 overall, 6-0 District 14) went wire-to-wire, scoring the first 14 points and building a 36-8 lead by halftime. Greenwood (11-5, 3-2) finished 3-for-25 from the field in the first half.
“It’s tough to play over here,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “They knew that and they were really locked in. It was a great defensive effort in the first half. I’m very proud of their focus and engagement in the first half, specifically.”
Meadow Tisdale led Bowling Green with 16 points. Ava Bennett added 15 points, going 5-for-9 from 3-point range.
“In warmups I wasn’t hitting shots very well,” Bennett said. “It felt good to get some confidence after hitting a few.”
Leia Trinh led Greenwood with 23 points.
BGHS 17 19 22 15 -- 73
GHS 5 3 16 16 -- 40
BG -- Tisdale 16, Bennett 15, Shelton 8, James 8, Campbell 6, Huskey 5, Wardlow 4, Bailey 3, Fugate 2, Franklin 2, Smith 2, Lightning 2.
GHS -- Trinh 23, A. Overmohle 6, O. Overmohle 4, Doig 3, Elzy 2, Lovall 2.