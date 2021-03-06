Greenwood boys' basketball coach Will McCoy goes looking for ways to test his team this time of year.
With the the District 14 tournament slated to begin a week from Monday, McCoy wanted to sharpen his team with a taste of the adversity it's likely to face in the postseason.
On Saturday against visiting Ohio County, Greenwood passed the latest exam with a hard-fought 58-56 victory. The win came less than 24 hours after McCoy's team claimed a 75-62 win over Owensboro Catholic at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
"That's exactly what we try to do with our schedule is set up a tough stretch down the last couple weeks where we were tested in multiple ways," McCoy said. "And man, they did it tonight. They threw a lot of different schemes at us. They made a push there – we had a fairly comfortable lead, but they really chipped away at it in the second half.
"But I was proud of our guys for not ever looking rattled. They just kind of stayed the course and continued to find a way. That's what it's going to take when you're playing ball in March."
Greenwood (13-10) saw a five-point lead to start the fourth quarter dwindle to just one at 57-56 after Ohio County's QDarius Jennings buried a 3-pointer with 4:36 to play.
The Eagles had a chance to tie or take the lead on their next possession, but missed a pair of free throws. Greenwood made the most of its next possession, shaving just over two minutes off the clock without taking a shot.
Ohio County (11-8) finally sent the Gators to the foul line, where they missed the front of a one-plus-one free-throw opportunity. Ohio County's Parker Culbertson missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, and Greenwood's Aaron Brown drew the foul after grabbing the rebound and hit one free throw to double his team's lead to 58-56 with 18 seconds left.
The Eagles got another look at a go-ahead bucket with seconds left, but Josh Manning's shot rimmed out and the ball went out of bounds for a Greenwood possession.
Needing to inbounds with less than two seconds left, the Gators instead turned it over when Jennings swiped Cade Stinnett's inbound pass and fired up a desperation 3 that didn't fall.
It was a rare bad play for Stinnett, who finished with a game-high 21 points to lead the Gators to the win.
"We responded well," Stinnett said. "We fought through a lot of adversity tonight. Last night we had to respond to some runs, tonight we had to respond to some runs. I thought we took a really big step as a team."
Stinnett helped the Gators race out to a 17-8 lead in the first quarter with nine points in the frame.
The Eagles surged back by outscoring Greenwood 24-16 in the second quarter, trimming the Gators' edge to 33-32 by halftime. It would have been much worse for Greenwood if not for a timely hot streak by Marc Grant. The senior guard buried three straight treys in less than a minute, with the last pushing his team's lead to 31-22 with 2:09 left in the first half.
Lofton Howard came up big for the Gators in the third quarter, tallying six points as Greenwood stretched its lead back out to five heading into the fourth.
Howard just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Grant added 12 points.
"I really don't want to call him a surprise because he was always going to be in the mix, but the growth we've seen from him throughout this year ... it feels like he gets better every night in some area," McCoy said of Lofton. "He's willing to sacrifice his body for his teammates, he's willing to fight you on the glass, he doesn't care if he scores. He just wants to win and you've got to have pieces like that on your team to have success down the road."
Grant Tichenor led the Eagles with 17 points.
Greenwood returns to action Tuesday at home against Allen County-Scottsville.
OCHS 8 24 14 10 – 56
GHS 17 16 18 7 – 58
OCHS – Tichenor 17, Jennings 13, J. Manning 9, Culbertson 6, Renfrow 6, Southard 3, Davis 2.
GHS – C. Stinnett 21, Grant 12, Howard 11, Brown 7, Raymer 3, Buchanon 2, Thornhill 2.
Commented