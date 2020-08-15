Greenwood’s boys’ golf team combined for a 292 to win Saturday’s Raider Invitational at Shady Hollow Golf Course in Cub Run.
The Gators beat runner-up Clay County by 12 strokes for the team title.
Clay County’s CJ Corum was the individual medalist with a 68.
Greenwood got scoring finishes from Nathan Oliver (70), who finished second overall, Michael Lang (72, tied for third), Jacob Lang (74) and Jaxon Moss (76).
Allen County-Scottsville finished sixth with a 327, with scoring finishes from Rafe Blankenship (75), Peyton Cline (77), Tyler Ford (80) and Josh Sikes (95).
Bowling Green (345) was ninth, with scoring finishes from Zach Buchanan (80), Brady Key (82), Graham Hightower (88) and Landon Meisel (95).
Warren East’s ‘A’ team tallied a 359 to finish 11th. Scoring for the Raiders were Sam Wheeler (85), Dalton Hogan (89), Gabe Marr (91) and Tanner Flora (94).
Greenwood’s ‘B’ team was 12th with a 364, with scoring from Sunny Pal (78), Layton Richey (90), Ethan Gentry (91) and Ryan Loairs (105).
South Warren (366) finished 13th, with scoring from Brett Hazelip (87), Logan Ballard (90), Tyler Burchett (93) and Preston Bee (96).
Edmonson County (408) finished 15th, with scoring from Evan Stice (94), Andrew Talley (96), Brandon Cassady (105) and Jarrett Prunty (113).
Warren East’s ‘B’ team was 16th with a 469, with scoring from Austin Rigsby (113), Caleb Forshee (114), Hayden Howard (121) and Layne Carter (121).
Bowling Green homeschooler Maxwell Bewley, playing as an individual, shot an 83.
Lee, Lady Scotties win Invitational
Glasgow’s Abbie Lee fired a 1-under 70 to win the Pulaski County Lady Maroons Invitational and lead the Lady Scotties to the team title with a combined 315.
Also scoring for Glasgow were Nina McMurtrey (77), Allie McCoy (83) and Bailey Birdsell (85).
Barren County tied for third with a 351, with scoring finishes from Bree Russell (80), Taylor Gaunce (81), Landry Steenbergen (88) and Rachel Britt (102).
Purples finish 12th in KIT
Bowling Green’s boys’ golf team combined to shoot a 325 to finish 12th in the Kentucky Invitational Tournament on Saturday at Harmony Landing Country Club.
Charlie Reber led the Purples with a 78. Also scoring for Bowling Green was Reed Richey (79), Ben Davenport (81) and Carson Myers (87).
Spartans win Lady Cardinals Invitational
South Warren’s girls’ golf team fired a combined 322 to win Friday’s Taylor County Lady Cardinals Invitational in Campbellsville.
Faith Martin finished second with an even-par-72 to lead the Spartans. Other scorers for South Warren were Ainslee Cruce (82), McKenna Stahl (84) and Callie Spires (84).
South Warren tallies 313
South Warren’s boys’ golf team totaled a 313 in Saturday’s LaRue County Hawks Classic at My Old Kentucky Home Golf Course.
Chase Hodges shot a 72 to lead the Spartans, while Gavin Ballard added a 78.
