GLASGOW – It’s been a long wait to get back onto the court in an actual game – the intensity of Tuesday night’s season-opening boys’ basketball matchup between visiting Greenwood and Glasgow was ample proof that the players are more than ready to get going.
The Gators had a little more in the tank Tuesday night, slowly pulling away in the second half to come away with a solid 78-68 victory.
“They made some shots and they made some good runs,” Greenwood senior guard Marc Grant said. “When they made some runs, we just had to settle in and return the favor.”
Greenwood (1-0) led by just one at 31-30 at halftime, but created some space with a 9-1 run late in the third quarter to go up 54-42 with 1:58 left in the period.
Glasgow (0-1) managed to cut into that deficit one more time, with a quick 4-0 burst early in the fourth trimming the Gators’ lead to 60-54.
Greenwood then outscored the Scotties 11-6 over the next three minutes to push comfortably ahead for good.
“To fight through adversity on the very first night after almost 10 months off from this game, I was really proud of our guys,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “The Scotties came out and made some big shots. Samuel Bowling was special tonight, but I didn’t ever see us get rattled.”
Cade Stinnett had a game-high 24 points for the Gators. Grant tallied 16, while Lofton Howard had 15 and Aaron Brown totaled 14.
For the Scotties, Bowling and Jackson Poland finished with 21 points each.
“Greenwood has a team that likes to compete – they’re really good,” Scotties coach James Willett said. “They’re great in transition, they’re great at spreading the floor and they have some playmakers that can get some stuff done. They were able to kind of use those guys, in the second half especially. The second-chance points just kind of killed us.”
Greenwood returns to action Friday at home against Bowling Green. Glasgow hosts Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.
Greenwood 14 17 27 20 – 78
Glasgow 14 16 20 18 – 68
Greenwood – C. Stinnett 24, Grant 16, Howard 15, Brown 14, Gaddis 5, Thornhill 4.
Glasgow – Bowling 21, Poland 21, Short 10, Clark 7, Cerwinske 6, Brown 3.
Girls
Greenwood 47, Glasgow 43
Visiting Greenwood turned back a determined rally by host Glasgow for a 47-43 win on Tuesday night.
The Lady Gators saw a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter shrink to two points at 45-43 on Khloe Hale’s two made free throws with 16 seconds left that capped a 7-0 run.
“Glasgow, they’ve got some good players and you almost know that they’re going to make their run,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “Basketball’s a game of runs and whoever makes more is going to win the ballgame. It’s how you weather the storm.”
Glasgow (0-1) lost star guard Ansley Adwell to leg cramps in the final 11 seconds, but the Lady Scotties still came up with a steal on Greenwood’s inbounds play. The Lady Gators swiped it right back, and Leia Trinh iced the victory with a pair of made free throws.
The visiting Lady Gators dictated an up-tempo pace in the first half, forcing Glasgow into 14 turnovers in the first two quarters.
An early 8-1 surge in the first quarter boosted Greenwood to a 12-4 lead and the Lady Gators led 12-6 after one.
Lady Gators freshman point guard Leia Trinh heated up in the second quarter, scoring 10 points in the frame as Greenwood boosted its lead to 27-12 by halftime.
The Lady Scotties rallied to open the second half, with Bellarmine signee Anzley Adwell – who had just three points in the first half – sparking a 7-0 run with back-to-back scores that pulled Glasgow within eight and forced a Greenwood timeout.
The Lady Scotties also started find the range from beyond the 3-point arc, with Mia Cassady draining a pair and Aston Botts hitting another as Glasgow outscored Greenwood 16-8 in the quarter.
Cassady kept it up in the fourth, with back-to-back treys that pulled the Lady Scotties to within four at 39-35 with 3:59 to play.
The Lady Gators responded with a 6-1 run, with Trinh capping it with a steal and layup with 1:51 to go to put her team up 45-36.
“We’ve got one of the youngest teams in the region,” Glasgow first-year head coach Craig Pippen said. “When you start one freshman, three sophomores and a senior – and out of that group only three players return with varsity minutes last year. That’s what I’m most proud of, is that you’ve got a group of kids that don’t have this type of experience that came out here tonight and had a no-quit attitude and had a fight to them.”
Trinh finished with a game-high 18 points to lead a balanced Lady Gator attack. Kayla Grant and Jacqueline Jackson added 12 points each. Nicole Milam added nine rebounds.
Cassady finished with 17 points to lead Glasgow. Adwell tallied 11.
Glasgow next faces Allen County-Scottsville at home on Friday. Greenwood is also home Friday with a matchup against District 14 rival Bowling Green.
Greenwood 12 15 8 12 – 47
Glasgow 6 6 14 17 – 43
Greenwood – Trinh 18, Jackson 12, Grant 12, Overmohle 2, Milam 2, Evans 1.
Glasgow – Cassady 17, Adwell 11, Hale 5, Botts 5, Proffitt 3, M. Bradley 2.{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.