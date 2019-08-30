The Greenwood football team used a big third quarter to avoid being upset by Warren Central on Friday in the German American Bank Bowl at Western Kentucky’s Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Gators scored three times in the frame to pull ahead of the Dragons on the way to a 59-42 victory, moving Warren Central’s losing streak to 37 games.
"We didn't really make any adjustments offensively. We just said we were going to continue to do what we do," Greenwood coach William Howard said. "We effectively moved the ball throughout the first half, we just had a few stumbles and they gave us a little trouble on the first series -- they gave us a different look than what we were prepared for -- and we just didn't revert back to our rules. After that, I felt like we kind of controlled it offensively."
Following a back-and-forth first half that ended with Greenwood ahead 31-28, the Gators defense stalled out a nine-play Warren Central drive to open the second half.
After forcing the Dragons to turn the ball over on downs, Greenwood used a five-play drive highlighted by a 31-yard run from Christian Hernandez to take a 39-28 lead. David Odom capped it off with a 15-yard run to the end zone.
"In the first half, we played horrible. We didn't execute like last week," Odom said. "I'm pretty sure we went into the game underestimating them. We didn't have a hard practice week, but second half we teed up and we turned up the intensity."
The Gators defense forced a fumble after Dre Boyd hit Justin Borden for a 20-yard pass on the next play and Corey Roberts recovered to help set up Greenwood’s second touchdown of the second half.
A 37-yard run from Reed Slone, who was one of two Gators with over 100 rushing yards along with Odom, started the following drive and a 2-yard run from the senior finished it to make it a 46-28 lead.
Greenwood added a third touchdown with 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter on a 2-yard run from Odom to make it 53-28. Kolbie Elliott picked off Boyd to give the Gators the ball back, starting the drive.
The Dragons scored twice in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t complete the comeback after giving up 22 third-quarter points.
Boyd completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tayton Smith with 9:03 remaining and, after a fourth second-half touchdown from the Gators to make it 59-36, Boyd found Jayden Jackson for a 26-yard touchdown before Greenwood ran out the clock on its next possession for the 59-42 win.
Slone and Odom combined for 266 yards and six touchdowns on 33 carries to lead Greenwood’s offense. Slone also tallied three receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown.
"It feels great just having someone that I know will have my back," Slone said about playing with Odom. "Then when I do my job, I know he's going to make something out of it for the whole team."
Boyd completed 28 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns in the loss, following an eight-touchdown performance in a 66-56 loss at Apollo last week. The quarterback also rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown Friday. Deanglo Patterson added 92 yards on 13 carries.
The Dragons started the scoring with 3:27 to play in the first quarter when Boyd found Geovonni Floyd for a 1-yard touchdown pass after Boyd ran for 25 yards to set up the play. Patterson ran in the two-point conversion.
It was a lead that didn’t last long, however, as Greenwood followed it three plays later with a 54-yard strike from Morrison to Slone. Marquese Trussell ran in the conversion to knot the game up at 8-all.
The Gators took their first lead early in the second quarter with a 6-yard run from Slone. It was a drive set up at the Warren Central 26-yard line by an interception from Lofton Howard. Yuji Ogawa ran in the two-point conversion to give Greenwood the 16-8 lead.
Warren Central answered with a big play of its own when Boyd found Tayton Smith down the field. The senior receiver took the ball to the sideline, stepped around a defender and high-stepped away from another for the 68-yard touchdown. Boyd hit Jessie Wright with a pass for the two-point conversion to tie the game again.
The Dragons – going for onside kicks throughout the game – recovered one and eventually turned it into an 8-yard touchdown pass from Boyd to Wright to take a 22-16 lead with 5:33 to play in the half.
Greenwood came right back on its next drive, using a 23-yard pass from Morrison to Slone and a 32-yard run from Slone to set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Hernandez. Ogawa threw to Howard on the conversion to make it a 24-22 lead for the Gators.
Trouble came on the ensuing kick for the Dragons. Warren Central caught the ball on the 1-yard line, but the returner’s shoe slipped off and he fell at the 2-yard line. On the next play, Boyd passed to Borden but, after the completion, he fumbled and Trussell recovered on the Warren Central 5-yard line, setting up a 3-yard touchdown run from Slone to put the Gators ahead 31-22.
"That was big right before half, whenever they downed the ball down there on the 1-yard line and turned it over on the next play or two and then we're able to punch it in for another score, it was good for momentum going into the half and it kind of deflated them a little bit I believe too," Howard said.
Warren Central got within three on its final possession of the first half with a seven-play drive capped off with a 1-yard run from Boyd with 12 seconds left to make it 31-28. It was set up on the first play with a 41-yard run from Patterson.
The Dragons fall to 0-2 and are scheduled to host Bowling Green on Friday in a 7 p.m. game. Greenwood moves to 2-0 and is scheduled to host Allen County-Scottsville on Friday at 7 p.m.
WCHS 8 20 0 14 – 42
GHS 8 23 22 6 – 59
First quarter
WCHS – Geovonni Floyd 1 pass from Dre Boyd (Deanglo Patterson run), 3:27
GHS – Reed Slone 54 pass from John Morrison (Marquese Trussell run), 2:28
Second quarter
GHS – Slone 6 run (Yuji Ogawa run), 11:21
WCHS – Tayton Smith 68 pass from Boyd (Jessie Wright pass from Boyd), 8:16
WCHS – Wright 8 pass from Boyd (conversion failed) 5:33
GHS – Christian Hernandez 1 run (Lofton Howard pass from Ogawa), 3:09
GHS – Slone 3 run (Ben Patterson kick), 2:09
WCHS – Boyd 1 run (conversion failed) 0:12
Third quarter
GHS – David Odom 15 run (Trussell run), 7:52
GHS – Slone 2 run (Patterson kick), 4:34
GHS – Odom 2 run (Patterson kick), 0:28
Fourth quarter
WCHS – Smith 10 pass from Boyd (Borden pass from Boyd), 9:03
GHS – Odom 3 run (kick failed), 4:12
WCHS – Jayden Jackson 26 pass from Boyd (conversion failed), 3:10{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.