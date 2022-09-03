Greenwood's Lofton Howard ran for a pair of touchdown to lead the Gators to a 42-24 road victory over Allen County-Scottsville on Friday night.
Howard tallied TD runs of 5 and 7 yards in the game, which was halted for nearly an hour due to lightning in the area before resuming.
Greenwood's Ryan Huff threw touchdown passes of 25 and 34 yards to receivers Taeven Haney and Tanner Trent. Tel Tel Long added a 61-yard touchdown run and Gray Price had a late 5-yard TD run for the Gators, who led just 14-6 at halftime before pulling away.
For ACS (1-2), Jace Jackson had a pair of touchdown runs, Julyan McPeak had 51 rushing yards and a score, and quarterback Payton Cope was 11-for-16 passing for 120 yards and added a rushing touchdown.
Greenwood hosts Warren Central and ACS is at Glasgow this coming Friday.
Logan County 54, Russellville 0
Host Logan County recovered a pair of first-half fumbles for touchdowns in Friday's 54-0 win over crosstown rival Russellville.
Eli Hawkins scored a touchdown on a fumble forced by teammate Isaac Poe in the first quarter, then Poe scored his own touchdown after recovering a fumble forced by Jacob White in the second quarter.
Ryan Rayno led the Cougars with eight carries for 142 yards and two TDs. Quarterback Davin Yates was 6-of-18 passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns, while Brady Hinton was 1-for-1 with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Blackford.
Junvontre Dillard finished with four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns, Tobey Sydnor tallied a 1-yard touchdown run and Kyla Bilyeu tallied six extra points for Logan County (3-0).
Peyton Taylor tallied 4 1/2 tackles including 2 1/2 sacks, to lead the Cougars' defense. Russellville had just 32 yards of total offense.
Logan County is at Franklin-Simpson and Russellville (0-3) hosts Warren East in the Linton-Wren Kickoff Classic this coming Friday.
Butler County 46, Breckinridge County 0
Colton Dunnells ran for a pair of touchdowns as visiting Butler County rolled to a 46-0 victory over Breckinridge County on Friday.
Luke Laughing led the Bears' defense by forcing and recovering a fumble for a touchdown, plus adding an interception to go along with six tackles. Dunnells had a team-high 11 tackles and a sack, Logan Hargrove tallied nine tackles and a sack, Devin Poston had nine tackles, Carson Miller made eight stops including a sack and Brody Hunt added an interception.
Hunt finished with a team-high 70 yards rushing. Gage Beasley added 44 rushing yards and a touchdown, Dunnells had 27 rushing yards and Garrett Phelps had a rushing TD plus went 4-of-9 passing for 82 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Chambers had two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown. Keegan Grubb finished with 63 rushing yards, 1 catch for 22 yards and scored a two-point conversion.
Butler County (3-0) hosts Grayson County this coming Friday.
Glasgow 49, Monroe County 14
Keiran Stockton ran for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns to boost visiting Glasgow to a 49-14 win over Monroe County on Friday.
Scotties quarterback Easton Jessie was 6-of-7 passing for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Javon Clark had four catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, while Rico Crowder tallied two catches for 25 yards and a score. Gavin Neal added 91 rushing yards in the win.
Defensively, Mason Arms finished with a team-high nine tackles, Logan Starr had five tackles and a fumble recovery, Ryan Morgan tallied an interception and David Dale and Clark finished with six tackles each.
Glasgow (3-0) hosts Allen County-Scottsville this coming Friday.