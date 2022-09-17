Host Greenwood rallied in the second half to top previously unbeaten Logan County 28-21 in football action Friday night.
Trailing 21-14 in the third quarter, the Gators tied the game on a 30-yard touchdown run by Gray Price. Greenwood (4-1) took the lead for good on Lofton Howard’s 1-yard touchdown run with 5:48 to play.
Logan County (4-1) broke a 14-all tie in the third quarter when Davin Yates connected with Zane Batten on a 23-yard touchdown pass
Greenwood opened the scoring in the first quarter on Ryan Huff’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Tel Tel Long, but the Cougars answered less than two minutes later with a 44-yard touchdown run by Yates.
After Logan County took a 14-7 lead on Ryan Rayno’s 18-yard touchdown run, the Gators tied it back up late in the second on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Huff to Long.
Huff was 8-of-14 passing for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Long finished with four catches for 97 yards and two scores, plus added 72 yards rushing. Price ran for 75 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Greenwood visits Glasgow this Friday.
Yates was 10-of-20 passing for 108 yards and a score, plus tallied 69 rushing yards and a TD for Logan. Rayno had 109 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Zane Batten tallied four catches for 55 yards and a score.
The Cougars host Hopkinsville this Friday.
Warren Central 30, ACS 22
Warren Central claimed its first district victory since 2015 with a 30-22 road win at Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.
Omari Glover caught three touchdown passes and scored three two-point conversions in the win. Glover opened the scoring with a 54-yard touchdown grab and added scoring catches of 5 and 8 yards – all from Dragons quarterback Kayumba Jean Aime, who also added a touchdown run in the win.
ACS quarterback Payton Cope had two touchdown runs and Julyan McPeak had an 11-yard TD run.
Warren Central (2-2 overall, 1-0 Class 4A, District 2) hosts Russell County this Friday.
Allen County-Scottsville (1-4, 0-1) is at Franklin-Simpson this Friday.
Warren East 47, Russell County 12
Warren East quarterback Dane Parsley passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more to lead the Raiders to a 47-12 win over host Russell County on Friday.
Parsley completed 12-of-18 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns. He also led East with 151 rushing yards and three TDs in the win.
Quinton Hollis added 92 rushing yards and a touchdown, Chris Taylor ran for 55 yards and Tray Price had two carries for 38 yards. Isaiah Ghee finished with two catches for 49 yards and two scores, Ahmad Alexander tallied three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown, and Price had four catches for 34 yards.
Jackson McCool led the Raiders with 10 tackles. Emmanuel Summers added a pair of sacks, Josh Collins had 1 1/2 sacks and Malik Summers tallied an interception.
Warren East (5-0) hosts Wayne County this coming Friday.
Hart County 38, Glasgow 30
Host Hart County beat Glasgow for the first time since 1988 with a 38-30 win Friday.
Kieran Stockton ran for 229 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries for the Scotties in the loss. Easton Jessie added 74 rushing yards and Gavin Neal ran for 41 yards. Defensively, Mason Arms led Glasgow (4-1) with eight tackles and a sack.
The Scotties host Greenwood this coming Friday.
Edmonson County 48, Caverna 12
Edmonson County ended a 15-game losing streak with a 48-12 homecoming win over Caverna on Friday.
Michael Mills ran for three touchdowns for the Wildcats. Tyler Anderson added a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown and also added a rushing TD, and Darren Alexander had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the win.
Edmonson County (1-4) hosts Metcalfe County this Friday.
North Laurel 29, Barren County 7
Host North Laurel claimed a 29-7 victory over Barren County on Friday.
The Trojans took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on a blocked punt that Tanner Harper recovered in the end zone, but North Laurel scored 29 unanswered points in the second half.
Barren County (3-2) is at Russellville this coming Friday.