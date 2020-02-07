The Greenwood boys' basketball team's hopes for the top seed in District 14 remained alive with a thrilling 65-60 win over South Warren on Friday at Greenwood High School.
Greenwood (15-10 overall, 5-2 District 14) scored the final nine points to rally back and set up a showdown at Warren Central next week in the district finale for both teams. With a win, the Gators and Dragons would finish tied. It would be a three-way tie if Bowling Green beats Warren East, with all three teams going 2-2 against the other.
"That was a tough fought game," Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. "They are a completely different team than the one we played in December. We knew they were going to come in and fight and make it hard on us, and they did.
"To have a chance next Friday – even if you get the one seed, let's be honest, you might play those guys again. You may play Warren East who gave us trouble last time. It's not like it is going to be a shoe-in, but it's nice to know we are going to roll in there next week and see what happens."
Greenwood's come-from-behind win came on a wild night that saw dramatic momentum shifts throughout the game.
South Warren (13-12, 1-6) scored the first four points and built a 9-2 advantage behind seven points from Jace Carver.
Greenwood slowly chipped away, eventually tying the score at 17 on a three-point play by Cade Stinnett midway through the second quarter. The Spartans responded with five quick points to regain the edge – pushing the margin to 27-21 after a 3 from TaShaun Jones. But Greenwood answered again, ending the half with seven straight to take its first lead 28-27 on a layup by Peyton Loggins in the final seconds of the half.
Noah Stansbury hit a pair of 3s to open the second half – fueling a 16-2 run that pushed Greenwood's advantage to 44-29. The lead grew to 49-33 after two Will Gaddis free throws when South Warren started to rally. The Spartans scored 13 straight to get back in the game and eventually went ahead 57-56 on a basket by Jones with 4:21 left.
South Warren's lead grew to 60-56 with under three minutes left, but the Spartans wouldn't score again – opening the door for the Greenwood comeback.
Ben Carroll started the rally with two free throws, then gave the Gators a 61-60 lead on a 3 with 1:24 left.
South Warren tried to run the clock down to go for the win, but Stansbury's steal and Carroll's two free throws made it 63-60 with 25.2 seconds remaining.
"We didn't mean to hold it," South Warren coach Blane Embry said. "I should have called a timeout in retrospect. That was probably my fault. You feel like you are still in control and you want to teach your team to be mature, and we've worked on those situations. I look up and three people are standing in the wrong spot.
"You should not be in that position in February. People should know where to go stand. That is the possession there where you just be mature and get the same shot you've been getting the whole game. We were getting the shots we wanted to all game ... and we go away from what got us there. It's just the sign of an immature basketball team."
The Spartans had one more chance, missing a 3 and a putback with Stansbury hitting two free throws to ice it with 0.2 seconds left.
Stansbury led the Gators with 21 points. Stinnett added 19 points and Carroll finished with 13 points.
"If we lost this one, we had no chance (next week)," Stansbury said. "We gave it away to Central last time. We had a couple of guys sick, but we have to go in there and beat them to have a chance to get that one seed."
Jones and Caleb Mitchell-Franklin led South Warren with 14 points each. Carver added 13 points and Parker Stobaugh finished with 11 points.
Greenwood will play Bardstown in the Wes Strader Schoolboy Classic at Warren Central at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. South Warren plays at Warren East at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SWHS 11 16 19 14 – 60
GHS 6 22 22 15 – 65
SWHS – Jones 14, Mitchell-Franklin 14, Carver 13, Stobaugh 11, Hill 4, Veltkamp 4.
GHS – Stansbury 21, C. Stinnett 19, Carroll 13, Grant 5, Loggins 5, Gaddis 2.
South Warren 54, Greenwood 41, girls
Brooke Stevenson scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the first half as the Spartans built a 19-point halftime lead and cruised to victory.
"We really came back and had a lot of defensive energy," Stevenson said. "We let that carry over to the offense tonight and I think that was really good for us."
South Warren (12-13 overall, 4-3 District 14) forced 19 turnovers in the first half – using a 24-4 run to make the score 33-14 at halftime.
Greenwood (11-10, 0-7) got as close as 11 in the second half, but was unable to get any closer.
"We told the girls these are the games you have to win," South Warren coach Lane Embry said. "They came out and they responded. They played really, really hard defensively. We made shots when we had to. They made a surge at us in the third and we made a couple of shots and got a couple of stops to finish it off. I am proud of the girls for coming out and taking care of business."
Ellie Bennett added eight points for the Spartans.
Leia Trinh led the Lady Gators with 15 points, while Kayla Grant added 12 points.
South Warren will play at Warren East at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Greenwood plays at Ohio County at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
SWHS 12 21 6 15 – 54
GHS 10 4 14 13 – 41
SWHS – Stevenson 20, Bennett 8, T. Enlow 6, Hodges 4, Bush 4, C. Enlow 4, Deaton 3, Button 3, Reynolds 2.
GHS – Trinh 15, Grant 12, Lasley 4, Une 3, Keener 3, Milam 2, Lovall 2.
