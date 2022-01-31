The Greenwood boys' basketball team returned to the top spot in the latest Daily News Area Top 10 poll.
The preseason No. 1 lost the spot after a December loss to Bowling Green but returned after beating the Purples in a rematch Jan. 21 and getting a double-overtime win over Warren Central on Friday.
The Dragons dropped from the top spot to second with that loss, while Bowling Green held at third. Barren County moved up to fourth, with Franklin-Simpson jumping to fifth. Clinton County, Metcalfe County, Todd County Central, Butler County and Glasgow rounded out the boys' poll.
On the girls' side, Bowling Green remained a unanimous No. 1 as the top five remained the same from last week. Barren County was second, with Greenwood third, Butler County fourth and Franklin-Simpson fifth. Metcalfe County, Logan County, Glasgow, Monroe County and Cumberland County rounded out the girls' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Daily News writer John Reecer; Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Eaton ESPN 102.7 FM; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Ten voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (10) 18-3 100 2
2. Warren Central – 12-5 87 1
3. Bowling Green – 17-4 83 3
4. Barren County – 11-8 60 5
5. Franklin-Simpson – 10-6 50 8
6. Clinton County – 15-5 46 6
7. Metcalfe County – 13-8 42 7
8. Todd Co. Central – 16-5 36 4
9. Butler County – 12-6 17 9
10. Glasgow – 8-11 12 –
Others receiving votes: Warren East 8, Edmonson County 4, South Warren 2.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (10) 17-5 100 1
2. Barren County – 15-4 89 2
3. Greenwood – 14-6 75 3
4. Butler County – 17-1 72 4
5. Franklin-Simpson – 13-3 64 5
6. Metcalfe County – 11-9 40 7
7. Logan County – 17-7 34 6
8. Glasgow – 10-9 21 10
9. Monroe County – 10-8 20 8
10. Cumberland Co. – 12-8 13 9
Others receiving votes: Russellville 9, Allen County-Scottsville 7, South Warren 4.