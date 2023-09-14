The Greenwood football team will christen their new digs when the Gators host Warren Central at 7 p.m.
Renovations that included a new field turf kept Greenwood on the road the first four weeks of the season, but Friday’s game begins a stretch where the Gators will play five of the final six at home – the lone road game a trip down the road to Bowling Green on Oct. 20.
“We’ve had the buses on the road early, so now we get to turn them off a little bit and stay closer to home,” Greenwood coach William Howard said. “That is going to be good. There will be some different parts of it because of construction, but it is always good to play at home and play in front of your home crowd.”
Greenwood (3-1) has gotten off to a strong start – the lone loss coming at Owensboro Catholic. The Gators bounced back for a 21-13 win against Logan County last week. Greenwood ran for 235 yards in the win, 186 from Tel Tel Long.
“I thought we did a great job in the second half against Logan County running the ball,” Howard said. “We kind of struggled in the first half, but we got some things corrected. I think we are going to have to improve on our play action passing game and be able to get the ball out on the perimeter a little better than what we have the last couple of weeks.”
Warren Central coach Mark Nelson said he has been impressed by what he’s seen from Greenwood this season.
“They are probably the best team on our schedule, or one of the best teams,” Nelson said. “Coach Howard does a great job with his team and they’ve been playing well. We’ve watched the film and they are a very good football team. They are physical. They’ve got some really good athletes. It’s going to be tough to compete if we turn the ball over like we did the other night.”
The Dragons are 1-3 after a 22-14 loss to Warren East last week – a game where Warren Central rushed for 262 yards but turned the ball over five times.
“I really think if they limit their turnovers their record is totally different than what it is coming into this ballgame,” Howard said. “They’ve turned the ball over several times and kind of shot themselves in the foot in some close ballgames. They are extremely talented on offense and defense. Coach Nelson has done a great job with those kids. He’s got them ready to play this year. I think they are a little bit better up front than they have been the last couple of years with their offensive and defensive lines. It’s going to be a battle for us.”
Nelson said he sees similarities in offenses both using wing T principles, but Greenwood has a little more balance with the passing game. Gators quarterback Cam Smith has thrown for 478 yards with six touchdowns through the first four games.
“They do a good job in throwing also,” Nelson said. “They’ve got guys downfield that can get open, catch the ball, then after they catch the ball move the ball down the field. That’s a little bit of a difference between us and them. We have to stay to the chains. We have to stay positive in our drives. If we lose yardage on a penalty or a wasted play and we get behind the chains, it is hard for us to make the difference up.”
Nelson said his team comes into the matchup with some health questions and that it will be a next man up mentality. Howard said controlling the ball and limiting big plays will be keys to Greenwood’s success.
“We just have to control the ball and not turn it over,” Howard said. “Sustain drives and limit their big plays. I think if you make any team sustain long drives the chances of mistakes increase dramatically. We just can’t let them break a kickoff return or a punt return or some kind of run on the offensive side. We just have to limit their big plays.”