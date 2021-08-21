The Greenwood football team got the season going with a bang, downing Spring Hill (Tenn.) 55-32 on Friday at Greenwood High School.
Greenwood (1-0) scored on seven out of nine drives, building a 43-point before a fourth-quarter surge by Spring Hill closed the gap a bit. It was the most points scored by the Gators since a 59-42 win over Warren Central on Aug. 30, 2019.
“Spring Hill is extremely athletic and have got some kids that can play,” Greenwood coach William Howard said. “We don’t know much about them. They had a scrimmage game that we watched on film. It was a good experience for our kids to kind of come in and have to adapt on the fly a little bit.”
Greenwood didn’t get off to a strong start, with Spring Hill recovering a pooch kick and scoring a touchdown less than three minutes in.
The Gators regrouped and scored 28 straight points to end the first quarter with a 28-6 advantage.
Lofton Howard started the scoring with a 3-yard keeper to give Greenwood a 7-6 lead with 8:40 left in the first. On the next possession, Marquese Trussell scored on a 12-yard run to extend the margin to eight points. An 11-yard interception return by Elmo Stewart made the score 21-6 and James Salchli connected with Ira Matheos on a 34-yard touchdown reception to extend the lead to 28-6 in the final minutes of the first quarter.
Kaiden Martin’s 12-yard run allowed Spring Hill to temporarily stop the momentum early in the second quarter, but Greenwood answered with a 46-yard run from Tel Tel Long. The Gators capped the first-half scoring with four seconds left in the first half when Salchi hit Matheos for a 39-yard touchdown on fourth-and-5 to make the score 41-12 at halftime.
“I should have probably thrown the corner route to Lofton,” Salchli said. “That was what was called for, but I saw a matchup and I liked it. It’s a lot of confidence for us, knowing we had that timing down.”
Greenwood extended the margin to 54-12 with touchdown runs from Jaylin Brock and Long in the third quarter, with Spring Hill scoring 20 points in the final seven minutes to close the gap to 23 points.
“I told my guys that it’s difficult, when you get in a situation like that where it is a running clock and you just go with your JV offense and JV defense,” Howard said. “Through the quarantine most of our JV guys are playing some starting positions, replacing some kids, and we really don’t have a JV team. We tried to get some freshmen in there at the end, get them a little playing time, a little experience. It was kind of a circus there for a while, but that’s my responsibility. We have to make sure we address that so that doesn’t happen again.”
Greenwood outgained Spring Hill 338-266.
Salchli was 5-for-9 passing for 144 yards. Long ran for 99 yards and Matheos finished with three catches for 104 yards.
“It gave us a lot of confidence going into next week and throughout the season, knowing we can have both phases of the game going,” Salchli said. “Hopefully, it continues.
“... It’s a lot of fun with the weapons that we’ve got. We just have to keep working.”
Greenwood will return to action at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Franklin-Simpson.
SHHS 6 6 0 20 -- 32
GHS 28 13 14 0 -- 55
First quarter
SH - Mac Richie 12 pass from Conner Swan (kick failed), 9:40
GHS - Lofton Howard 3 run (Mason Clark kick), 8:40
GHS - Marquese Trussell 12 run (Clark kick), 4:38
GHS - Elmo Stewart 11 interception return (Clark kick), 3:44
GHS - Ira Matheos 34 pass from James Salchli (Clark kick), 1:32
Second quarter
SH - Kaiden Martin 12 run (kick failed), 11:17
GHS - Tel Tel Long 46 run (kick failed), 4:56
GHS - Matheos 39 pass from Salchli (Clark kick), 0:04
Third quarter
GHS - Jaylin Brock 1 run (Clark kick), 8:28
GHS - Long 8 run (Clark kick), 5:13
Fourth quarter
SH - Joel Herring 5 run (kick failed), 6:55
SH - Ricola Alderson, Jr. 40 run (Luis Alderette pass from Swan), 5:08
SH - Alderette 15 pass from Swan (pass failed), 0:25