Host Greenwood tallied 433 yards of total offense in Friday’s 49-12 football win over visiting Apollo to close out the regular season.
Greenwood’s Lofton Howard tallied 46 rushing yards and three touchdowns on six carries, Tel Tel Long had 58 rushing yards, and Elmo Stewart and Andrew Hatcher each had a rushing touchdown.
Gators quarterback Ryan Huff was 15-of-20 passing for 199 yards. Long finished with five catches for 77 yards and Stewart had six receptions for 84 yards.
Greenwood (8-2) opens postseason play with a Class 5A state playoff first-round home game against Grayson County this coming Friday.
St. Xavier 31, Bowling Green 0
DonTre Richardson rushed for 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead host St. Xavier to a 31-0 win over Bowling Green on Friday.
Trevor Havill added a rushing touchdown and Samuel Crum had a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Tigers, who limited the Purples to 191 yards of total offense.
Bowling Green (8-2) hosts Ohio County in a Class 5A state playoff first-round game this coming Friday.
Butler County 20, Ohio County 7
Butler County quarterback Garrett Phelps completed 14 of 19 passes for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the visiting Bears to a 20-7 win over Ohio County on Friday.
Phelps connected on touchdown passes with Luke Laughing and Gage Beasley. Laughing led the Bears with eight catches for 78 yards and a score.
Colton Dunnells finished with a team-high 146 rushing yards, and Brody Hunt added 57 rushing yards and a score in the win.
On defense, Laughing tallied an interception and forced a fumble, Dunnells tallied seven tackles and a forced fumble, and Devin Poston had seven tackles and forced a fumble.
Butler County (8-2) opens postseason play at home against Murray in the Class 2A state playoffs this coming Friday.
Edmonson County 38, Breckinridge County 6
Host Edmonson County piled up 365 rushing yards to close the regular season with a 38-6 home win against Breckinridge County on Friday.
Michael Mills ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, and Zander Bass also broke the 100-yard rushing mark with 104 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Peyton Keith tallied 72 rushing yards and a TD on four carries, and Jude Clemons added a 12-yard rushing touchdown for the Wildcats.
Clemons recovered a pair of fumbles on defense. Nolan Martin finished with a team-high six tackles and recovered a fumble for Edmonson County (3-7), which will visit Lexington Christian for a Class 2A first-round state playoff game this coming Friday.
Franklin-Simpson 24, Glasgow 14
Host Franklin-Simpson claimed a 24-14 win over Glasgow to wrap up the regular season Friday.
Keiran Stockton had 66 rushing yards and a touchdown, and also recovered a fumble for a touchdown to pace the Scotties in the loss.
Easton Jessie finished with 102 passing yards, with Rico Clark tallied six catches for 73 yards for Glasgow (6-4), which will be on the road for a Class 3A state playoff first-round game against Union County this coming Friday.
Franklin-Simpson (7-3) will host Hopkinsville in a Class 4A state playoff first-round game this coming Friday.
Monroe County 44, Russellville 18
Host Monroe County claimed a 44-18 win over Russellville in Friday’s regular-season finale.
Panthers quarterback Hunter Hallman was 10-of-18 passing for 133 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Nick Woodard had eight catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns, and Monti Williams added two catches for 15 yards and a score.
Russellville (1-9) hosts Holy Cross (Louisville) in a Class A state playoff first-round game Friday.