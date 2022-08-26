The Greenwood football team bounced back in a big way, rolling to a 36-13 victory over visiting Franklin-Simpson on Friday at Greenwood High School.
One week after a last-second loss to Bardstown, Greenwood (1-1) built a huge first-half lead -- forcing a KHSAA-mandated running clock before halftime and cruising from there.
“It felt great,” Greenwood sophomore quarterback Ryan Huff said. “The team came together after the loss. We practiced really hard this week and we came out and got the win.”
Greenwood got it going on the opening kickoff, with Tel Tel Long returning the kick 92 yards for a touchdown 12 seconds in.
The Gators then got tricky, recovering an onside kick to set up a 50-yard touchdown pass from Huff to Elmo Stewart on the very next play.
“We weren’t prepared for the onside there and we definitely weren’t prepared for the double move over here with a new corner,” Franklin-Simpson coach Max Chaney said. “That’s on me. That’s not on the kids.”
Huff continued to have success with the passing game, throwing for 195 yards and three touchdowns -- all in the first half -- on nine attempts. He connected for a 23-yard touchdown pass to Chase Johnson late in the first quarter and a 35-yard pass to Stewart set up a Lofton Howard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter.
“I think that is what the defense is going to give us some,” Greenwood coach William Howard said. “They are going to challenge us to throw the ball. Like I said earlier, we have to figure out what (Huff) does well and what we can use out of that. The passes he made were great and the kids made great catches. I thought we executed really well at the beginning of the game.”
Greenwood added one more score before half -- a 47-yard touchdown pass from Huff to Howard. Howard ran the conversion in to make the score 36-0 and start the running clock with 1:46 left in the first half.
“That’s the way you want to start one, for sure,” Howard said. “I thought we played well on all facets of the game -- offense, defense, and special teams -- at the very beginning and we were able to get up on them and get a running clock before the half ended. I was really pleased with the way the kids played tonight.”
Franklin-Simpson (1-1) showed some life in the second half.
Blake McPhearson got the Wildcats on the board with a 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, with Mathias Dickerson connecting with Jalen Briscoe for a 27-yard score in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we rallied and once we got unshell-shocked, we started playing a little better,” Chaney said. “They’ve got a great team. They are a big, athletic team. They were really down I am sure from losing last week and trying to make sure that didn’t happen again.
“I’m proud of my kids. We have to learn from it and move on. It might be one of the best teams we play all year.”
Stewart finished with 96 yards on three catches for the Gators.
Dickerson threw for 100 yards for Franklin-Simpson, 77 yards to Briscoe, while McPhearson led the Wildcats with 57 yards rushing.
Franklin-Simpson will host Whitehouse Heritage (Tenn.) at 7 p.m. on Friday, while Greenwood will travel to Allen County-Scottsville.
FSHS 0 0 6 7 -- 13
GHS 21 15 0 0 -- 36
First quarter
GHS -- Tel Tel Long 92 kick return (Drew Smothers kick), 11:48
GHS -- Elmo Stewart 50 pass from Ryan Huff (Smothers kick), 11:38
GHS -- Chase Johnson 23 pass from Huff (Smothers kick), 4:23
Second quarter
GHS -- Lofton Howard 4 run (Smothers kick), 11:55
GHS -- Howard 47 pass from Huff (Howard run), 1:46
Third quarter
FS -- Blake McPherson 46 run (conversion failed), 2:02
Fourth quarter
FS -- Jalen Briscoe 27 pass from Mathias Dickerson (Isaac Callis kick), 8:44