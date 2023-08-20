Greenwood rolled past Hopkinsville for a season-opening 49-14 football win Friday night at Allen County-Scottsville.
Caleb Williams opened the scoring by blocking a punt and recovering it in the end zone for the Gators early in the first quarter. Greenwood quarterback Cam Smith connected with Tel Tel Long on a touchdown pass, then Smith scored on a short run to give Greenwood a three-touchdown lead.
Ray Price added a first-half touchdown run, Long scored again on a run and Elmo Stewart tallied a touchdown reception.
Smith finished 7-of-11 passing for 172 yards for Greenwood (1-0), which takes on Warren East in the Don Franklin Auto Trojan Trail Turf War on Aug. 25 at Barren County.
Glasgow 35, LaRue County 0
Quarterback Easton Jessie passed for 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for 138 more and another score to lead host Glasgow to a 35-0 win over LaRue County on Friday.
Rico Crowder had two catches for 91 yards and a touchdown, Jerrick Martin had two catches for 27 yards and a score, Kaanan Allen tallied 68 rushing yards, Mason Arms ran for 40 yards and a touchdown, and Daylan Thomas had 27 rushing yards and a TD for the Scotties.
Arms finished with a team-high six tackles and a sack, and Ryan Morgan added an interception in the win.
Glasgow (1-0) visits Russellville on Aug. 25.
ACS 19, Marion County
Allen County-Scottsville won the season opener for the first time since 2018 with a 19-0 victory against Marion County on Friday.
Jaleel Mitchell tallied an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown and Chase Ross had an 8-yard touchdown run in the Patriots' win.
ACS (1-0) hosts Monroe County on Aug. 25.
South Warren 48, North Hardin 38
South Warren's Brandon Smith notched his 100th career win as a head coach as the Spartans battled past North Hardin in the Forcht Bank Bowl on Saturday in Campbellsville.
South Warren's Ethan Reynolds, who earned player of the game honors, had a rushing touchdown and Jace Cutrona tallied a pick-six touchdown off an interception return in the win.
South Warren (1-0) hosts Henderson County on Aug. 25.
Grayson County 14, Edmonson County 7
Host Edmonson County dropped a 14-7 decision to Grayson County on Friday.
Michael Mills tallied a rushing touchdown for the host Wildcats.
Edmonson County (0-1) hosts Metcalfe County on Aug. 25.
Golf
Semi-State Preview
Bowling Green's Reed Richey won a one-hole playoff against Greenwood's Layton Richey to claim medalist honors in Saturday's Region 1-4 Semi-State Preview tournament at Mineral Mound Golf Course in Eddyville.
Both Reed Richey and Layton Richey finished at 2-under par 70.
Greenwood's Jacob Lang took third with a 71 as the Gators won the team competition by a stroke with a combine 297.
Runner-up Bowling Green got scoring from Ben Davenport (73), Ty Wilson (75) and Graham Hightower (80).
South Warren finished with a combined 321, with scoring from Connor Baer (77), Brady Patterson (78), Brady Hightower (82) and Miles Deaton (84).
Cross Country
CC Season Opener
Stella Miner, Lucy Lowe and Naomi Basham paced Bowling Green's girls' cross country team to a first-place finish in Saturday's CC Season Opener meet hosted by Christian County.
Miner was fifth overall in 22 minutes, 54.93 seconds, followed by Lowe (sixth, 23:33.84) and Basham (seventh, 23:36.50).
The Lady Purples also got scoring from Eliana Stengell (18th) and Nuala Smith (23rd) to tally 48 points and win the eight-team meet.
Logan County's girls' finished fifth, with scoring from Addison Connelly (11th), Haley Burgess (15th), Kristen Harper (16th), Lexus McMurray (48th) and Neoma Masterman (59th).
Bowling Green's boys' finished sixth in the 15-team competition. Scoring for the Purples were Simon Basham (10th) Tylei Thomas (18th), Zach Nimmons (42nd), Owen Brown (43rd) and Elek Olson (44th).
Logan County's boys' finished 13th. Landon Crocker (51st), Wyatt Lawson (67th), Garrett Lawson (68th), Trapper McCarley (86th) and Gabe Masterman (118th) provided the scoring finishes.
Boys' soccer
Barren County 5, Taylor County 2
Junius Smith scored two goals and added an assist to lead Barren County to a 5-2 win against Taylor County in the Scotties Classic on Saturday at Glasgow.
Jakeb Walden added a goal and an assist, John Edberg and Paul Edberg each had a goal, and Alan Edberg and Jehu Garcia-Hernandez added an assist each.
Goalkeeper Calib Self had nine saves for Barren County (4-1), which visits District 15 rival Warren East on Thursday.
McCracken County 3, Warren Central 1
Visiting Warren Central dropped a 3-1 decision to McCracken County on Saturday.
Andrew Menjivar tallied the Dragons' goal off an assist from Poe Reh.
Warren Central (4-1) is slated to face Franklin-Simpson in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament on Wednesday.
Webster County 8, Logan County 1
Host Logan County fell 8-1 to Webster County on Saturday.
Daniels Dawson scored the lone goal for Logan County (2-4), which hosts District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Webster County 5, Russellville 2
Homestanding Russellville dropped a 5-2 decision to Webster County on Saturday.
JaCoveon Temple-Dickerson and Akshar Patel scored goals for the Panthers, with Samuel Cruz providing an assist.
Russellville (2-2) visits Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Girls' soccer
Warren East 8, Franklin-Simpson 0
Deca Burr notched a hat trick to pace host Warren East to an 8-0 win against Franklin-Simpson in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament Saturday.
Burr finished with three goals and an assist. Zoe Witherspoon added a goal and two assists, while Madison Roy, Isabelle Lacer, Abbie Rigsby and Christina Miralda tallied one goal each. Dayeli Mendez and Madison Hymer each had an assist.
Goalkeepers Jaeleigh Childers and Gracie Amos combined on the shutout for Warren East (5-0), which visits District 15 rival Barren County on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson (2-3) was set to host Christian County on Monday.
ACS 7, Clinton County 1
Gabrielle Corbett scored four goals for a hat trick to lead visiting Allen County-Scottsville to a 7-1 win against Clinton County on Saturday.
Corbett also had two assists for the Lady Patriots. Gabby Garcia chipped in with two goals and an assist, and Kynleigh Shultz tallied a goal and four assists.
ACS (3-3) hosts District 15 foe Glasgow on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Apollo Summer Slam
Warren East went 4-2 in the two-day Apollo Summer Slam in Owensboro.
On Friday, the Lady Raiders topped South Spencer (Ind.) 2-0 (25-20, 25-9) and North Hardin 2-0 (25-16, 25-17).
Kaydi Stunson had seven kills, Jada Knight tallied 15 assists and five aces, and Makenna Rine had 10 digs against South Spencer.
Catherine Montgomery led East with seven kills against North Hardin. Knight added 17 assists and Rine had 15 digs.
On Saturday, the Lady Raiders beat Thomas Nelson 2-0 (25-16, 25-15), lost to Central Hardin 2-1 (25-15, 22-25, 15-13), beat Northeast Clarksville (Tenn.) 2-0 (25-9, 25-21) and lost to Clarksville (Tenn.) 2-0 (25-19, 25-13).
Kaytlin Miller and Stunson had seven kills each against Thomas Nelson, with Knight tallying 20 assists, Jamie Phelps tallying 11 digs and Rine finishing with 10 digs.
Baleigh Young had eight kills, four blocks and 10 digs to pace East against Central Hardin. Knight had 30 assists and Rine added 17 digs.
Young, Miller and Stunson each had six kills against Northeast, with Knight adding 19 assists, 11 digs and six aces. Rine chipped in with 10 digs.
Stunson tallied seven kills and 13 digs, and Knight had 22 assists in the loss to Clarksville.
Warren East (6-2) hosts South Warren on Tuesday.