It was a rough start to the season for the Greenwood boys’ basketball team, but the tide may be changing for the Gators -- who made it three straight wins with a 68-40 victory over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday at Greenwood High School.
Greenwood (4-10) secured its third straight win and largest margin of victory this season with a balanced offensive attack and a strong defensive effort.
“We were front-end heavy with the challenges on the front end of the schedule,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “The combined record right now of the teams we played is unreal -- four top-20 teams and a couple of those in the top 5. We’ve played some good ballclubs to get us to this point.
“The losses and the struggles and turnovers have been tough, but we have learned from them and we are improving.”
After building an 11-7 lead in the first quarter, Greenwood started to pull away in the second -- connecting on three 3-pointers during a 13-4 run that pushed the margin to 24-11. The lead grew to 32-15 by halftime and ballooned to 43-24 after three 3s from Luke Stansbury midway through the third quarter.
The Gators continued to pull away, with the final margin equaling the largest lead of the night.
“I think (things are coming together),” Stansbury said. “There are still areas we can improve in, but we are going game by game.
“We have a lot of potential. We just have to put it together and play consistently.”
Stansbury led Greenwood with 15 points, while fellow senior Lofton Howard added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
McCoy said both seniors have played well in the last few weeks.
“I called them out before Christmas break and said it is time to do it or don’t,” McCoy said. “Y’all have one year left to do this. Their numbers weren’t great early in the year. They have really stepped up the last five or six ballgames for us.”
Asher Pettus added 11 points for Greenwood, which shot 46.2% and held the Patriots to 30.4% shooting.
Jordan Turner led Allen County-Scottsville (1-10) with 21 points.
ACS will host Glasgow at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Greenwood hosts Warren Central at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
“We know who is coming in here Friday,” McCoy said. “They are who they are for a reason. They are ranked what they are for a reason and (Warren Central coach William Unseld) is one of the best coaches in the state of Kentucky. It’s not going to be easy, but we are going to embrace the challenge this week.
“We are hosting them here. We like playing on our home floor. There can’t be any fear in our guys' eyes. They have to go out trying to win and not afraid to lose.”
ACSHS 7 8 12 13 -- 40
GHS 11 21 21 15 -- 68
ACS -- Turner 21, Jackson 7, Moore 3, Morris 3, Robledo 3, Stamper 3.
GHS -- Stansbury 15, Howard 11, Pettus 11, Davis 6, Huff 5, Hall 5, Clark 4, Hatcher 4, Stivers 4, Simpson 2, Murrell 1.
Greenwood 61, ACS 42, girls
The Lady Gators shot 52.2% to cruise past the Lady Patriots and make it four straight wins. Greenwood (9-6) lost six straight before the current win streak.
“The six losses we’ve had have come against top-20 teams in the state,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “You can see how much better it makes us playing teams like that. When we shoot the ball like we shot tonight, we are tough to beat.”
Greenwood came out hot from 3-point range with seven 3s in the first half. Four different players hit 3s in the first quarter as the Lady Gators built a 22-12 advantage. Greenwood continued to use a balanced attack to push the advantage to 41-23 at halftime and led by 23 points in the second half.
Leia Trinh led Greenwood with 18 points, while Kayla Grant added 15 points.
“Winning is always awesome, but I think this one really helped us -- how we are going to prepare for the district (game) on Friday,” Trinh said. “It was a total team effort and I think we did really well today.”
Jayleigh Steenbergen led Allen County-Scottsville (3-8) with 12 points, while Avery Morris added 11 points. The Lady Patriots shot 36.5% from the field, 2-for-13 from 3-point range.
“What really stood out to me was the defense end and how well we played and what we were doing -- how much pressure we put on the basketball and how good we were off the ball as well,” Simpson said. “That’s what stood out to me.”
Both teams return to action at 6 p.m. on Friday. Allen County-Scottsville hosts Glasgow, while Greenwood hosts Warren Central.
ACSHS 12 11 12 7 -- 42
GHS 22 19 12 8 -- 61
ACS -- Steenbergen 12, Morris 11, Wright 8, Anderson 5, Covington 4, Ford 2.
GHS -- Trinh 18, Grant 15, McCorkle 9, Whittle 7, Walker 5, Doig 3, Martin 2, Overmohle 2.