The Greenwood football team will get to stay at home for the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs, hosting Grayson County at 7 p.m. Friday.
While the Gators have been in the postseason all five seasons under head coach William Howard, it will be the first time Greenwood has hosted a playoff game in his tenure – and the first time for the program since 2016.
Howard said the team is excited about being home for a playoff game.
“We have a great atmosphere here at home,” Howard said. “Our kids deserve that because of the season they have had, so we are really looking forward to it.
“It’s definitely something (where) everybody wants to play at home in the playoffs, especially since we switched to playing separate districts because of the travel involved. It’s nice being with your home crowd and something you are familiar with. We are just lucky to have that opportunity.”
Greenwood comes in 8-2 – bouncing back from a loss to Bowling Green with a 35-21 victory over South Warren two weeks ago and a 49-12 win against Apollo to close out the regular season. The Gators have victories against Franklin-Simpson, Logan County and Glasgow with the other loss a last-second setback to unbeaten Bardstown in the season opener.
“We have stayed relatively healthy throughout the year,” Howard said. “That’s helped us tremendously because we don’t have a lot of depth and we have a lot of kids going both ways. We have developed some depth with our young kids throughout the course of the season and they have been able to take some spots. I think we continue to get better as the season has gone on.”
Grayson County enters the postseason 4-6. The Cougars won three straight from Sept. 23 through Oct. 14 before closing the season with back-to-back shutout losses to Owensboro and Hart County.
The Grayson County offense has struggled at times, shut out three times, but has been potent in the four wins – scoring at least 33 points in every victory.
“They play extremely hard,” Howard said. “Offensively it seems like they change identities from week to week a little bit. They try to run the veer sometimes and try to stay in some games with the people they play against. They do a good job of controlling the clock and moving the ball, but it doesn’t seem like they have gotten to the end zone very well. Defensively they play really hard and fly to the ball. It will be a great first-round game.”
Howard said getting Grayson County off the field will be a key to victory.
“We can’t let them have sustained drives and be able to go three, four yards at a time,” Howard said. “We have to be able to get them off the field and get our offense on the field. Hopefully we can put up some points pretty quickly and kind of force them into doing what they are uncomfortable doing.”