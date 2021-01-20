Staying flexible has been a crucial trait for high school basketball teams in this COVID-19-affected season.
Any game, at nearly any time, can be called off due to potential coronavirus exposure. Greenwood dealt with that Tuesday night, when the Gators’ home game against District 14 rival Warren East – on senior night, no less – had to be called off by the Raiders for that very reason.
With a huge matchup looming Friday at district rival Warren Central, Greenwood coach Will McCoy knew his team needed a tune-up game. So he went out and found one, connecting with Hopkinsville coach Larry Miller on Tuesday night to set up Wednesday’s matchup.
Greenwood got to hold its senior night celebration, sharpened up against the pressure it expects from the Dragons and came away with a 74-62 victory.
Considering, that’s a win-win-win for the Gators.
“When that game got canceled yesterday, we had to make a decision – do we take Wednesday for practice and get another day of preparation for the Dragons, or do we try to find an opponent that will get us as close as we can to get ready for the Dragons (on) Friday,” McCoy said. “It just worked out. I don’t know that it could’ve worked out any better, in terms of a tuneup game.”
Cade Stinnett finished with a game-high 28 points for Greenwood (4-3), which shook off a sluggish start to take control over the second and third quarters.
Hopkinsville (1-1) has faced its own struggles in getting on the court. The Tigers’ first five games were called off due to COVID-19 reasons, and the team had made its season debut on Tuesday with a win at Trigg County.
Early on, the Tigers dictated pace by speeding up the Gators to force suboptimal shots. The Gators were just 3-of-15 shooting in the first quarter as Hopkinsville grabbed a 10-6 lead.
The Tigers stretched that out to seven at 18-11 in the second quarter before the Gators answered with a 7-2 run to tie it at 20-all on Jax Buchanon’s layup on a fast break. Greenwood closed out the final 1:22 of the half on an 8-3 run to take a 31-28 lead into the break.
“We had to adjust to their athleticism at first,” said Stinnett, who had 11 points in the second quarter. “We were doing real bad on our press at first. And one of our keys to the game was to win the turnover battle and we didn’t do that early. But once we got settled in and started figuring out what spots were open on the press and we got out in transition, that’s where we’re at our best.”
The Gators came up with an 8-0 run midway through the third quarter capped by Stinnett’s layup on the break to built a 49-38 lead.
The advantage stood at nine entering the fourth quarter, and one more burst – a 7-0 run finished off by Marc Grant’s pullup jumper in the lane – made it 65-49 with 4:11 to go.
Grant, one of two seniors on the roster – John Morrison is the other – honored before the game, shook off a cold shooting start to finish with 13 points.
“He’s so strong around the rim that he draws so much attention,” McCoy said. “He’s got good vision and he creates for others. It was really good to see him get others going and then kind of find his way back into the offense.”
Alijah Watts finished with 21 points to lead Hopkinsville. Reece Jesse added 12 points and Daisjuan Mercer had 11.
Joining Stinnett and Grant in double-figure scoring for the Gators were Aaron Brown (13 points), and Brakton Stinnett (10 points). Brown had a team-high eight rebounds and Cade Stinnett added seven boards.
“We know it’s not our last home game, but we still treated it that way,” Grant said. “Our teammates said they weren’t going to let us lose and I don’t think we were going to let our team lose tonight.”
Greenwood returns to action Friday at 7 p.m. against host Warren Central.
Hopkinsville 10 18 17 17 – 62
Greenwood 6 25 23 20 – 74
HHS – Watts 21, Jesse 12, Mercer 11, Burks 8, Cabiness 4, McKnight 2, Dowlen 2, Manning 2.
GHS – C. Stinnett 28, Brown 13, Grant 13, B. Stinnett 10, Howard 6, Buchanon 4.{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.