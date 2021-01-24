Greenwood's boys' basketball team connected for 10 3-pointers in Saturday's 70-45 win over visiting Russell County.
Marc Grant and Cade Stinnett did the most damage for the Gators. Grant tallied 18 points and finished with five treys, while Stinnett also scored 18 and hit a trio of 3s in the win.
Aaron Brown and Lofton Howard also reached double-digit scoring in the win, as each tallied 11 points and seven rebounds.
Scott Hamm led Russell County (2-6) with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Jay Milburn added 12 points for the Lakers.
Greenwood (5-4) is back in action Tuesday at Bowling Green.
Muhlenberg County 70, Logan County 47
Logan County's Anthony Woodard scored 23 points in Saturday's 72-47 road loss to Muhlenberg County.
Blake Wood added 12 points for the Cougars.
Logan County (1-4) next plays Tuesday at South Warren.
Girls
Greenwood 53, Logan County 44
Leia Trinh tallied a game-high 26 points to lead visiting Greenwood to a 53-44 win over Logan County on Saturday.
Abby Hinton had 14 points to pace the host Lady Cougars.
Greenwood (3-1) is back in action Tuesday at South Warren. Logan County (1-6) next hosts Owensboro on Monday.
