Down goes another streak.
A night after Glasgow ended a 15-game skid against Warren Central that dated back to 2006, it was Greenwood's turn to turn the tables on old rival Bowling Green with a 54-42 home victory in Tuesday night's District 14 opener for both teams.
For the Gators, it was the first win against the Purples since a 69-65 triple overtime win on Feb. 3, 2012 – since then, Bowling Green had won 16 straight in the series.
"It's huge," Gators junior guard Noah Stansbury said of the win. "It's a statement win in the state. Everybody's watching Bowling Green every night, checking their scores. They see Greenwood beat them. Not a lot of people know who Greenwood is, but they will now."
Stansbury played a major role from start to finish, tallying a game-high 24 points with a flurry of 3-pointers and steady free-throw shooting to help close out the win.
Greenwood (3-3 overall, 1-0 District 14) tallied its second straight impressive win against strong Region 4 competition after picking up a road victory at Clinton County on Saturday. That helped shake off a bit of a slump for the Gators, who dropped three of their first four and two straight after beating Glasgow on Dec. 6.
"If you had told me we were 3-3 and our wins were Bowling Green, Glasgow and Clinton I probably would've took that bet before the season started," Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. "But I give that credit to this region. Anybody can beat anybody this year."
The Gators picked up their long-awaited win over the Purples by hitting shots early to grab a lead, then limiting Bowling Green's second-chance opportunities with a tight zone and consistent rebounding.
Stansbury opened the game with a 3-pointer and had eight first-quarter points as Greenwood jumped out to a 13-9 lead in the first quarter.
Bowling Green (3-3, 0-1) never led, but did get to within one early in the second quarter on Jaxon Flanary's three-point play that made it 13-12 Greenwood with 7:06 left in the first half.
Stansbury answered with another 3-pointer, then a Purples turnover gave the Gators the ball back and Stansbury struck again with a layup off a back-door cut to the net.
Bowling Green trailed by eight for a good stretch in the second quarter, but whittled the margin to six on Isaiah Mason's buzzer-beating jumper.
Down 26-20 to start the second half, the Purples couldn't get much going in the third quarter. Greenwood outscored Bowling Green 8-2 to open up a 34-23 lead on Marc Grant's trey with 1:58 left in the frame.
Bowling Green got that deficit back down to six by the start of the fourth quarter, but a 10-0 run by the Gators to open the frame – sparked by back-to-back 3s from Stansbury and Ben Carroll – pushed the lead to 44-28 with 5:14 to go.
One last run by the Purples – a 10-2 surge – narrowed the gap to eight at 44-36, but time was running out and Greenwood refused to miss at the free-throw line by making 8-of-8 in the final two minutes to secure the win.
"They're a good basketball team," Bowling Green coach Derrick Clubb said. "They deserved to win tonight. They made more plays, they're kids were more aggressive over 32 minutes than our kids were. I thought our kids played hard. I'm proud of our kids for battling back. Tough environment – obviously, we think we can play better. We've just got to get back in the gym and work on some things."
Cade Stinnett joined Stansbury in double digits with 14 points and added seven rebounds.
"We really just weren't playing defense and rebounding," Stinnett said. "And we picked that up against Clinton County and carried it over into this game."
Mason led the Purples with 15 points. Jaxson Banks added 11 points.
"We knew it wasn't going to be easy and we knew they were going to go on their runs," McCoy said. "What I'm most proud of is we started this win on the defensive end, we finished it on the defensive end. We withstood their runs and we just stuck to our game plan tonight."
Greenwood is back in action Friday at District 14 rival South Warren. Bowling Green will face Christian County on Saturday in the South Warren Shootout.
Bowling Green 9 11 8 14 – 42
Greenwood 13 13 8 20 – 54
BGHS – Mason 15, Banks 11, Cooper 7, Huddleston 6, Flanary 3.
GHS – Stansbury 24, Stinnett 14, Carroll 5, Williams 5, Grant 3, Haskins 2, Ware 1.
Girls
Bowling Green 60, Greenwood 26
If Bowling Green hoped to send a message at the start of District 14 play Tuesday night against host Greenwood, the Lady Purples delivered it in full-on blast mode with a 60-26 victory.
Bowling Green (5-1, 1-0) demolished the Lady Gators in the first quarter by forcing 11 turnovers in the first eight minutes. That led to plenty of fast-break points as the Lady Purples kept on building their lead. By the time the buzzer sounded to end the first period, the Lady Purples led 23-0.
"They came flying around," Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said. "We chart the plays and we had 10 deflections and forced (11) turnovers. They did exactly what we asked them to do, coming out and really just trying to set the tone defensively."
Greenwood (3-3, 0-1) finally got on the scoreboard with 7:45 left in the first half on Leia Trinh's three-point play. Trinh ended up with nine points in the second quarter as the Lady Gators somewhat stabilized after the catastrophic opening frame.
Senior guard Keyozdon Jones and freshman guard Saniyah Shelton combined for 25 points in the first half.
"We got hyped in the locker room, actually," said Jones, who finished with a game-high 20 points. "We were real motivated. We were just like, 'This is a big district game,' so we just had to come in and pull it out."
Shelton added 16 points for the Lady Purples, and like Jones sat out the fourth quarter as the game was played with a running clock.
Trinh and Nicole Milam led the Lady Gators with nine points each.
Bowling Green next faces Butler in the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament Friday at Bullitt East. Greenwood is at District 14 rival South Warren on Friday.
Bowling Green 23 14 14 9 – 60
Greenwood 0 11 4 11 – 26
BGHS – Jones 20, Shelton 16, Bailey 8, Gurley 5, Briley 3, Bennett 2, Tisdale 2, Huskey 2, Fugate 2.
GHS – Trinh 9, Milam 9, Une 4, Grant 4.
