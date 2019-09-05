The Greenwood boys’ soccer team used five first-half goals to pull ahead of Warren East early in a 7-2 victory at the Swamp on Wednesday.
Ram Ceu scored twice in the win and Ben Patterson, Antonio Pasalagua, Cole Berger, Simion LeCruise and Zaya Htat each added a goal for the Gators. Chan Lian had two assists and Ceu and Lian Cung each had one.
Denis Bilombele got Warren East on the board with 8:06 remaining and Selemani Omari added the Raiders’ second goal less than two minutes later.
The win was Greenwood’s first of the season. The Gators now sit at 1-3-0 overall and 1-1-0 in District 14 play. They’re scheduled to travel to Marshall County on Saturday.
Warren East falls to 2-5-0 overall and 0-4 in district play. The Raiders are scheduled to head to Russellville on Monday.
