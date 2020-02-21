The Greenwood boys’ basketball team didn’t go with its usual lineup to finish off the regular season.
The Gators inserted several seniors into the starting squad against Edmonson County on Friday, and coach Will McCoy gave them a chance to make their mark in the final game they’ll play in The Swamp.
It took some time before it clicked, but a 26-point fourth quarter allowed Greenwood to pull away for a 71-60 victory.
“It feels pretty good,” said Greenwood senior Peyton Loggins, who had a team-high 17 points. “You only get one senior night, so you try to make the best of it.”
Dalton Decker, who had a game-high 22 points, gave Edmonson County (12-14) a 47-45 lead heading to the fourth after a steal and layup at the horn. Chaz Wilson and Mason Pierce each added 10 points in the game for the Wildcats.
Marc Grant quickly tied the game with a layup to open the fourth and Ben Carroll added another to give the Gators (17-13) their first lead since the final minute of the first half. The Wildcats tied the game on a putback from Eli Booker, but Greenwood, which was without third-leading scorer Noah Stansbury due to illness, answered with a 14-2 run started by a 3-pointer from Grant. Carroll had five of his nine points during the stretch as Greenwood built a 63-51 lead.
But the credit from McCoy went to another Gator – Loggins.
“I thought Peyton Loggins was the game changer tonight. That was a career high of 17 for him, he was a beast on the boards, he made some 3s, made some mid-range, scored off the post moves – he was a three-area threat scorer tonight,” McCoy said. “If you noticed how they had to start guarding us there late, they were doubling him and sending guys over and that’s how we got some easy looks at the basket, some kickouts for Marc and Brak (Stinnett) and guys like that that knocked them down.
“I think it all started with Peyton and Dakota Ware’s energy inside for us tonight.”
Edmonson County used an 8-0 run – capped off by a 3-pointer from Decker – to make it 63-59 in the final two minutes, but the Gators outscored the Wildcats 8-1 to close out the 71-60 win. Loggins put an exclamation mark on the end of his final game with a dunk in the final seconds.
Behind Loggins’ 17 points were Grant with 15 and Cade Stinnett with 13. The Gators will face Bowling Green on Wednesday in the District 14 semifinals at South Warren.
Loggins made two 3-pointers in the first quarter, including one at the buzzer to give the Gators a 17-14 lead. He added another long-range make in the second and Stinnett had six of his 13 points in the frame to put Greenwood up 30-28 entering the final minute of the half, before a 3-pointer from Trent Taylor put the Wildcats ahead by one heading to the break.
“I thought it was big for our seniors to get to play together tonight and that was a big priority for us. That was probably part of the slow start – five guys that really haven’t played together all at once at the same time all season. It was just kind of a different feel,” McCoy said. “They had to kind of get in a rhythm and then once we started substituting – and we kept putting those guys in there – but we just found the right lineups.”
Edmonson County maintained its lead for the first 7:37 of the third quarter, before Greenwood tied it 45-all with a free throw from Stinnett. Decker’s buzzer beater put the Wildcats ahead going to the fourth.
The Wildcats travel to Grayson County to face the Cougars in the District 12 semifinals Tuesday.
ECHS 14 17 16 13 – 60
GHS 17 13 15 26 – 71
ECHS – Decker 22, Pierce 10, Wilson 10, Booker 6, Woosley 5, Taylor 3, Rose 2, Vincent 2.
GHS – Loggins 17, Grant 15, C. Stinnett 13, Carroll 9, Ware 7, Williams 4, B. Stinnett 3, Upright 3.
Girls
Edmonson County 53, Greenwood 40
The Edmonson County girls’ basketball team feels it has been flying under the radar.
And the Lady Cats wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I love it,” junior guard Katie Lindsey said. “I love being the underdog because nobody expects us to win, so it makes it that much better when we do.”
Edmonson County capped off a strong second half to the regular season with a 53-40 win over Greenwood on Friday to enter the postseason with an 18-10 record.
“Last year, we won 24 games and went on a 12-game winning streak at the end of the season and we were really under the radar because we lost 80 percent of scoring from the prior year,” Edmonson County coach Bart Weaver said. “We were really under the radar and we’re still under the radar a little bit and we like it.
“We went through a little rough stretch a few weeks ago where we lost two games where we didn’t play very well and I just hammered on them because all we did last year was keep a chip on our shoulder. We were picked fourth in our district last year. We were picked third in our district this year. Just go back to keeping that chip on your shoulder and have an attitude that we’re going to take care of things. Nobody believes in us but ourselves.”
The Lady Cats will enter next week’s District 12 Tournament as the top seed after a 63-32 win over Grayson County on Thursday. Edmonson County won 12 of its final 15 games, the last of which came at The Swamp thanks to a good defensive start.
Edmonson County held Greenwood (12-15) to just two points in the first quarter – a layup from Leia Trinh at the 3:29 mark – and took a 15-point lead into the second quarter. Emma Rose Vincent led the Lady Cats in the frame with six points, including a 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds.
“We were playing a little tandem zone, I call it, where our two guards are split up, there’s always constant ball pressure up top and I thought we did a really good job on Trinh in the first quarter because we weren’t giving her 3s and then we were really helping on her drives,” Weaver said.
Trinh kept Greenwood within striking distance by scoring 11 of the team’s 13 points in the second quarter, but the deficit remained at 15 entering the break. Trinh finished with a game-high 26 points and Kayla Grant had eight for the Lady Gators.
Greenwood started the third on a 9-2 run, cutting the deficit to single digits at 32-24 with a floater from Trinh at the 2:30 mark, but it was followed by Lily Jane Vincent’s only four points of the night. A layup from Annee Lasley made it 36-28 at the end of the period.
The Lady Gators cut the Lady Cats’ lead to seven in the final three minutes with a 3-pointer from Trinh, followed by two free throws from the eighth grader, but Edmonson County scored the final six points to close out the 53-40 victory. The run started with two free throws from Lindsey with 1:22 remaining. Lindsey went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the fourth and had eight of her team-high 16 points in the frame.
“It was big,” Lindsey said. “We weren’t hitting well in the second half, so we had to drive and take it to the hole and then force them to foul me at the end of the game.”
Ballance finished with 12 points and Emma Rose Vincent had 10. Edmonson County will face Whitesville Trinity in the District 12 semifinals Monday at Grayson County.
Greenwood will face Warren Central in the four-five matchup of the District 14 Tournament on Monday at South Warren.
ECHS 17 13 6 17 – 53
GHS 2 13 13 12 – 40
ECHS – Lindsey 16, Ballance 12, E. Vincent 10, McCombs 7, L. Vincent 4, Harrison 2, Wolfe 2.
GHS – Trinh 26, Grant 8, Lasley 4, Une 2.{&end}
