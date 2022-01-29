The Greenwood boys’ basketball team inched a little bit closer to clinching the top seed in the District 14 tournament with a thrilling 66-64, double-overtime win over Warren Central on Friday at Greenwood High School.
Playing without leading scorer Cade Stinnett, who was sidelined with a foot injury, Greenwood (17-3 overall, 5-1 District 14) overcame a double-digit deficit and game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of overtime to outlast the Dragons and remain atop the district standings.
“We have five things we preach to these guys every week and one of them is grit,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “Man, are they gritty. They take punches and they respond. They just keep fighting through things that maybe don’t go our way.
“We just stayed the course.”
Greenwood senior guard Brakton Stinnett said Friday’s win and a 72-71 victory over Bowling Green last week when Cade Stinnett first suffered his injury shows the Gators are more than just a one-man team.
“I feel like teams are underestimating us,” Stinnett said. “Yeah, Cade is our leading scorer and he is really good and helps us a lot. All of the rest of us can play, too. It’s not like we are a team of nobodies and we’ve got one star player. We can all play pretty well.”
Both teams entered with a chance to take control of the district standings. Warren Central (12-3, 2-2) had the upper hand for most of the first half, with the lead growing to 31-20 after a 3 from Kaden Unseld late in the second quarter.
Greenwood was able to make a run before halftime with seven straight points that trimmed the deficit to 31-27.
The Gators continued to chip away after shifting to a 2-3 zone that stymied the Warren Central offense.
“That’s one of those things in a district matchup where you have to play someone again, you question how much do we show,” McCoy said. “But obviously with the implications of what was on the line tonight, this is the one you have to go out and win.”
With Warren Central unable to get some distance, Greenwood took advantage -- using a 9-0 spurt to go in front 40-37 late in the third quarter.
Greenwood’s advantage grew to 48-41 with 3:44 left in regulation, but the Dragons were able to rally -- tying the score 49-all on a pair of Omari Glover free throws with 7.7 seconds left.
Greenwood had a chance to win, but Aaron Brown’s shot didn’t fall -- sending the game to overtime.
The Gators were able to get separation in the first overtime, with Mason Thornhill’s 3 making the score 59-54 with 1:14 remaining. Warren Central's Izayiah Villafuerte scored on a runner to get it to three points. Greenwood missed two free throws to give the Dragons life, with Lawrence hitting a game-tying 3 with two seconds left to force double overtime.
Greenwood opened the second overtime scoring five straight to take the lead for good. Warren Central got it down to two points -- and had two chances to tie or take the lead in the final seconds -- but turned it over on the last two possessions.
“We fought,” Warren Central coach WIlliam Unseld said. “We just didn’t execute anything. None of the game plan was executed. Maybe we will learn from it because we did not execute the game plan.
“... Everything is out of our hands now. I told them you want to control what you can control and we just weren’t very mature in the way we approached the game. Hopefully we grow from it. We made some mistakes late that we shouldn’t have made.”
Brown led Greenwood with 18 points. Stinnett added 13 points, while Thornhill, Lofton and Buchanon finished with 11 points each.
Lawrence finished with a game-high 19 points for Warren Central. Glover added 15 and Unseld finished with 10 points.
Greenwood can now lock up the top seed with a home win against Warren East on Feb. 11 and a win at Warren Central -- the date still to be determined.
“We are far from done, but we are in the driver’s seat,” McCoy said. “We just have to keep protecting that position like we have the last two big district games. Just keep fighting.”
WCHS 23 8 8 10 10 5 -- 64
GHS 16 11 13 9 10 7 -- 66
WC -- Lawrence 19, Glover 15, Unseld 10, Villafuerte 8, Whitney 6, Walkup 5, Wells 1.
GHS -- Brown 18, B. Stinnett 13, Thornhill 11, Lofton 11, Buchanon 11, Raymer 2.
Greenwood 77, Warren Central 54, girls
Leia Trinh scored a career-high 41 points as the Lady Gators improved to 13-6 overall, 5-2 in District 14 play.
“She’s a heck of a player,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “From a scoring standpoint, she was tremendous. She really was. Forty-one points speaks for itself, but I thought she did just as good of a job controlling the pace of what we needed the game to be like.
“... She was all around tremendous tonight.”
The Lady Gators led wire-to-wire, scoring the first 10 points and cruising from there. Trinh had 25 points in the first half to help Greenwood build a 44-30 lead. She continued to pile up the points, eclipsing the 40-point mark on a layup with a minute left. Trinh added eight assists.
“I knew I was scoring a lot, but I didn’t think it was that much,” Trinh said. “It was overall just a team effort and I think we all stepped up and contributed.”
Kayla Grant added 11 points for the Lady Gators.
Kaylyn Keener led Warren Central (3-15 overall, 1-6 District 14) with 16 points.
“It’s a big win for us, a big win against a district opponent,” Simpson said. “Central came out and played really well. They shot the ball well. I thought their game plan was really good. We were able to execute right there at the beginning on both offense and defense. We made shots early.”
WCHS 18 12 13 11 -- 54
GHS 22 22 16 17 -- 77
WC -- Keener 16, Downey 12, Frausto 10, Robinson 7, Akhmedova 7, Simmons 2.
GHS -- Trinh 41, Grant 11, Elzy 6, McCorkle 6, O. Overmohle 4, A. Overmohle 4, Peterson 3, Doig 2.