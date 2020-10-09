The Greenwood football team held off a late charge from Christian County to remain unbeaten with a 25-24 win on Friday at Greenwood High School.
Greenwood (5-0 overall, 1-0 Class 5A, District 2) overcame the loss of starting quarterback John Morrison to build a 17-point fourth-quarter lead, but had to survive two Christian County touchdowns in the final five minutes to join the 2012 Gators for the best start in program history.
“This game was very important to me,” Greenwood senior running back David Odom said. “We wanted to come out and make history at the school. We also wanted to get our first district win. It was very important to us as a team.”
Greenwood put points on the board before the offense even touched the ball, with a bad snap on a Christian County punt leading to a safety 86 seconds in.
The Gators then marched 60 yards on 10 plays to add the first of two touchdown passes from Morrison to Lofton Howard to make the score 8-0 midway through the first.
Christian County (1-1, 0-1) tied it on the final play of the first quarter when Dontra Abren hit running back LRay Coleman out of the backfield and Coleman raced down the sidelines for a 66-yard score -- with the two-point conversion making the score 8-all.
Greenwood answered with another lengthy drive, going 71 yards on 13 plays -- ending with another touchdown pass from Morrison to Howard.
“That’s always very encouraging, to be able to run the clock and be able to run your offense and have long drives because it helps out your defense too,” Greenwood coach William Howard said.
Christian County had a chance to tie right before the half, when a blocked punt gave the Colonels the ball inside the 15. Greenwood’s defense held, with the Colonels taking a knee as time was winding down instead of spiking the ball to stop the clock and the score remained 15-8 at the half.
Greenwood added to its lead in the third with another lengthy drive that ended in a 24-yard touchdown run by Odom.
The Gators were on the move again in the fourth quarter when Morrison went down with an injury and left the game. The drive ended with a 22-yard field goal to make the score 25-8 with 5:50 remaining, but the Colonels weren’t down yet.
Abren connected down the seam for a 46-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Alexander with 4:28 remaining -- with the two-point conversion cutting the lead to 25-16.
After stopping the Gators on downs, Abren and Alexander hooked up on another long touchdown -- with the subsequent two-point conversion cutting the deficit to one with 1:11 remaining.
Greenwood held on, with Odom taking snaps out of the wildcat and handing off to Reece Stafford for an 11-yard run that picked up the first down and allowed the Gators to run out the clock.
“It was very important to us,” Odom said. “That is what sealed the game for us. I just have to be very versatile for my team. I have to play wherever I can (to) help us.”
Odom finished with 84 yards rushing and added five catches for 55 yards. Sebastian Conwell added 72 yards rushing as the Gators finished with 267 yards on the ground.
“It’s good to get a win,” Howard said. “We hope everything is OK as far as that goes, but you have to be prepared for situations like that and I felt like it was my responsibility that we weren’t. We had some drives stall inside the 10 because of lack of preparation and that is all on me.”
Greenwood is scheduled to return to action on Friday at 7 p.m., playing at South Warren.
CCHS 8 0 0 16 - 24
GHS 8 7 7 3 - 25
First quarter
GHS - Safety, 10:34
GHS - Lofton Howard 7 pass from John Morrison (Conversion failed), 6:41
CC - LRay Coleman 66 pass from Dontra Abren (Oscar Adams pass from Jordan Miles), 0:00
Second quarter
GHS - Howard 3 pass from Morrison (Drew Smothers kick), 5:09
Third quarter
GHS - David Odom 24 run (Smothers kick), 5:58
Fourth quarter
GHS - Smothers 22 field goal, 5:50
CC - Joseph Alexander 46 pass from Abren (Coleman run), 4:28
CC - Alexander 43 pass from Abren (Abren run), 1:11
