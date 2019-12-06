The Greenwood boys’ basketball team started hot and held on late, taking down Glasgow 85-70 on Friday at Greenwood High School.
The Gators used a balanced attack to build a huge lead before Glasgow tried to come charging back in the fourth quarter before giving Will McCoy his first win as Greenwood head coach.
“It was great,” Greenwood junior guard Noah Stansbury said. “We really wanted this one. He played at Glasgow, so we had a lot going in this game for him.”
Greenwood (1-1) shot 71 percent in the first quarter, hitting six 3-pointers to build a 30-16 advantage.
The Gators’ margin grew to 47-26 after a layup from Cade Stinnett late in the first half, but Glasgow (1-1) cut the deficit to 49-34 by halftime.
“We came out hot tonight,” McCoy said. “We are going to shoot the ball well some nights. Some nights we’re not. We just have to stay the course.”
Glasgow’s Nik Sorrell scored the opening basket in the second half to trim the margin to 13 before Greenwood regained the momentum – extending the advantage to 61-40 after a bucket by Aaron Steele late in the third period.
Glasgow (1-1) tried to rally, trimming the deficit to 18 to start the fourth and using an 8-0 run that made the score 73-63 with 3:03 left.
The Scotties got as close as nine, but were unable to get any closer.
“A lot of that (comeback) was on us,” Stansbury said. “We got lackadaisical up 20, so we kind of brought it upon us.
“It’s a statement win against a great team. A lot of people have them as the third best team in the region. Rankings don’t win a lot, but (the win) is great.”
Stansbury led the Gators with 21 points. Stinnett added 17 points, Ben Carroll finished with 14 points and Marc Grant had 10 points for Greenwood.
“I was really proud of the balance,” McCoy said. “Our challenge (in practice) Wednesday and Thursday was to get more drive and kick 3s, more inside out 3s. I think our guys really did that tonight.”
Sorrell led Glasgow with 33 points, while Jaden Franklin added 22 points.
“We’re senior heavy, so I didn’t expect us to fold up shop,” Glasgow coach James Willett said. “They battled back and got it to eight there at one time, but it was a little too late because of how much we gave up early.”
Glasgow will play at Campbellsville at 6:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, while Greenwood plays at Russell County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Glas 16 18 11 25 – 70
Green 30 19 14 22 – 85
Glas – Sorrell 33, Franklin 22, Haney 7, Kingery 4, Poland 3, Frasier 1.
Green – Stansbury 21, Stinnett 17, Carroll 14, Grant 10, Williams 9, Steele 6, Upright 3, Haskins 3, Ware 2.
Glasgow 48, Greenwood 47, girls
The Lady Scotties used an 8-0 fourth-quarter run to rally back and spoil Greenwood’s season opener.
“I’m very proud of our kids,” Glasgow coach Justin Stinson said. “Games like that are so good for your team early in the year. It really helps you grow. We overcame some adversity and that’s what you want.”
The first half featured four ties and six lead changes, with no lead larger than three points.
Glasgow (2-0) held the advantage last in the first half with Anzley Adwell hitting a shot in the paint in the final seconds that gave the Lady Scotties a 23-21 lead at the break.
Greenwood, without leading scorer Jacqueline Jackson – who is out for the season with a knee injury – surged in front in the third quarter and led 41-35 early in the fourth before Glasgow started to rally.
The Lady Scotties got it down to 42-40 after a 3 from Dynasti Page with 4:08 remaining. K.K. Keener answered with a bucket and a free throw to push the margin back to five, but Glasgow scored the next eight points to take the lead for good.
Leia Trinh hit two free throws with 5.4 seconds left to end the drought and Megan Une had a chance to win it at the horn, but her half-court shot was off the mark.
“I’m real proud of our kids tonight,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “We told them in the locker room before the game that it was going to be a battle and it was going to be a fight. Glasgow is a great team. From our scouting report, we knew what it was going to take to win. For the most part our girls executed our game plan exactly how we wanted to execute it.
“The big thing we tell the girls is we don’t want moral victories. I don’t think the program can take the next step doing that, but there are a lot of things we can build off of tonight.”
Trinh led Greenwood with 17 points, while Une added 13 points.
Adwell had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Glasgow, while Ashanti Gore added 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Both teams will play in the State Farm 14th vs. 15th District Challenge at Bowling Green High School on Saturday. Greenwood plays Allen County-Scottsville at 11 a.m., while Glasgow plays South Warren at 5 p.m.
Glas 12 11 10 15 – 48
Green 10 11 15 11 – 47
Glas – Gore 17, Adwell 17, Bradley 7, Page 7.
Green – Trinh 17, Une 13, Keener 6, Grant 4, Milam 3, Lasley 2, Gordon 2.{&end}
