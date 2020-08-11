Greenwood's boys' golf team topped Barren County 156-164 in a nine-hole match played Tuesday at Barren River State Park.
Nathan Oliver led the Gators with a 36. Also scoring for Greenwood were Jaxon Moss (39), Mason Williams (40) and Ethan Gentry (41).
