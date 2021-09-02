Greenwood sophomore Andy Alfara tallied two goals as the visiting Gators prevailed 4-3 in overtime against District 14 rival Warren East in boys' soccer action Wednesday.
Chan Lian and Lian Thang also scored goals, and Lian Cung added an assist for the Gators in the win.
William Bilombele scored two goals and Jefferson Rivera notched a goal and two assists for the host Raiders.
Greenwood (6-3 overall, 3-1 District 14) was set to host Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Warren East (2-5, 0-4) is back in action Saturday against visiting Warren Central.
Franklin-Simpson 1, Todd County Central 0
Griff Banton scored the game's only goal off a Ben Banton assist to lead host Franklin-Simpson to a 1-0 win over District 13 foe Todd County Central on Wednesday.
Wildcats goalkeeper Connor Vincent totaled six saves to earn the shutout.
Franklin-Simpson (9-1, 3-0) was set to visit Greenwood on Thursday.