Greenwood's boys' golf team claimed first-place honors in Thursday's Christian County Invitational at Western Hills Golf Course in Hopkinsville.
The Gators fired a combined 302 to win by seven strokes.
Nathan Oliver shot a 3-over par 74 to lead Greenwood, which also got scoring finishes from Mason Williams (75), Jaxson Moss (76) and Michael Lang (77).
South Warren tallied a combined 315. Chase Hodges led the way with a 73, followed by Clayton Daniels (76), Brennen Smith (79) and Miles Deaton (87).
Madisonville-North Hopkins' Jackson Hill was the low medalist after shooting a 68, two strokes better than runner-up James Folz of Hopkinsville.
