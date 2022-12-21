Simon Ghee made it official Wednesday morning.
The Warren East standout football player signed his national letter-of-intent as family, friends and coaches looked on during a ceremony at the high school. This time next year, Ghee plans to have completed his first season of collegiate football at Eastern Kentucky.
"I feel really good, really good with the decision I made," Ghee said. "I love EKU. They've been with me for about four years, my first offer. And I'm just going to stick with them."
Ghee, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker/defensive end for the Raiders, looks to continue making an impact for the Colonels as he transitions to the FCS level.
Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said EKU likely will use the speedy and quick Ghee in much the same way as an edge rusher or linebacker.
"A lot of what he does doesn't necessarily show up in the stat column," Griffith said. "He's just an impactful player, and if you don't account for him on the offensive side, then he'll wreck an offense. And that's what he's done for four years, pretty much. Certainly it's going to leave a big hole in our locker room and of course his play on the field will be missed – you don't replace guys like that."
Ghee played a major role in one of the best football seasons after at Warren East in the fall. After the Raiders completed just there second-ever undefeated regular season, they advanced to the Class 4A state quarterfinals where they fell 49-21 to Franklin County to wrap up a 12-1 season.
Ghee led Warren East with 8.5 sacks and finished third on the team with 62 tackles, including 57 solo stops. He showed a penchant for game-changing defensive plays, forcing three fumbles and recovering three, including one fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Ghee is proud of the season his team put together.
"For my senior year, I really thought it was a big accomplishment," Ghee said. "I would have loved to get out of the region as a champion, but it was fine on the way how it all played out. I really loved the season we had this year – best season I've ever had at Warren East."
Ghee is focused on basketball season now, but is already putting in football workouts as he gears up to play next season for the Colonels. EKU, coached by Walt Wells, is coming off a 7-5 campaign that ended with a 52-41 loss to Gardner-Webb in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Colonels compete in the ASUN Conference.
At EKU, Ghee will join former Bowling Green standout Brad Gurley (defensive line). Trent Steelman, who served as quarterbacks coach at EKU this past season, is also a Bowling Green graduate.
Ghee is looking forward to the change of scenery – sort of – with the impending move to Richmond.
"I'm a little nervous about it, to be honest," Ghee said. "Home's always been home in Bowling Green, but I'm sure I'll come back here a couple of times."
Griffith said Ghee will be missed at Warren East, and not just on the football field.
"Four-year starter – not only his play on the field, but his impact in the locker room for four years – he's an outstanding young man in the school building," Griffith said. "I think EKU is getting a good player and an even better person."