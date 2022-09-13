Russellville senior Dalton Gilbert tallied a pair of goals to lead the host Panthers to a 3-0 boys' soccer win over District 13 rival Logan County on Monday.
Jeremiah Smith added a goal and an assist, and Ethan O'Neal tallied an assist in the win.
Goalkeeper Talon Stratton notched three saves for Russellville (5-7-1 overall, 1-4 District 13), which was set to visit Logan County (1-12, 0-4) on Tuesday.
Grayson County 1, Barren County 0
Grayson County claimed a 1-0 road victory over Barren County on Monday.
Trojans goalkeeper Gavin McCord finished with three saves in the loss.
Barren County (7-6) hosts District 15 foe Glasgow on Thursday.
Girls' soccer
Muhlenberg County 3, Warren East 2
Jenny Nilsen scored a pair of goals to pace host Muhlenberg County to a 3-2 win over Warren East on Monday.
Karoline Torkelsen-Bjerke added a goal and an assist, and Madison Banda had two assists for the Lady Mustangs.
Deca Burr and Rylee Bratcher each tallied a goal and Abby Rigsby had an assist for Warren East (9-3), which hosts Hart County on Thursday.
Bethlehem 2, Greenwood 1
Tessa Miles finished with a goal and an assist to boost host Bethlehem to a 2-1 win over Greenwood on Monday.
Carlie Thurmond added a goal and Baily Roby had an assist for the host Banshees.
Sidney Murrell scored a goal off an assist from Kayelee Maners for Greenwood (7-3-1), which visits District 14 foe Bowling Green on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson 3, Monroe County 3
Visiting Franklin-Simpson got unassisted goals from Sara Norwood, Kennedi Alexander and Lily Tyree to earn a 3-3 draw against Monroe County on Monday.
Lady Wildcats goalkeeper Madison Slate finished with 18 saves.
Hannah Proffitt scored a goal and had two assists, Aaliyah Macedo and Madison Copas each scored a goal and Kennedy Williams added an assist for Monroe County.
Franklin-Simpson (3-6-2) was set to host District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Edmonson County 2, Monroe County 1
Kayelee Lindsey tallied 14 kills, four blocks and 18 digs as visiting Edmonson County rallied for a 2-1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-13) win over Monroe County on Monday.
Rylee Laster had eight kills and 10 digs, Alyssa Doyle tallied eight kills and a pair of blocks, Whitney Davis had four kills, 22 digs and a pair of aces, Raven Cast tallied 19 assists, Alivia Mabrey finished with 17 assists and nine digs, Ryan Davis had 12 digs and MaKaylee Thompson tallied 10 digs for the Lady Cats in the win.
Edmonson County (7-6) was slated to host Glasgow on Tuesday.