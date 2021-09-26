Russellville's Dalton Gilbert tallied a hat trick with four goals and Avery Flener also picked up a hat trick with three goals and three assists in the Panthers' 10-0 boys' soccer win over visiting Monroe County on Saturday.
Russellville's Dustin Brown added a goal and six assists, while Jeremiah Smith finished with two goals and an assist.
Panthers goalkeeper Nick Bollenbecker totaled three saves to pick up the shutout.
Russellville (12-5-1) is back in action Monday at Logan County.
Henry Clay 3, Warren Central 1
Henry Clay picked up a 3-1 win over Warren Central in the River City Rumble on Saturday at McCracken County.
Kenasi Mpenda tallied a goal off teammate Aristotle Lubala's assist for the Dragons in the loss.
Warren Central (8-4-1) is back in action Monday at home against Warren East.
Garrard County 1, Barren County 0
Visiting Garrard County claimed a 1-0 victory over Barren County on Saturday.
Trojans goalkeeper Gavin McCord finished with 12 saves in the loss.
Barren County (6-10-1) is back in action Tuesday at home against Russellville.
Volleyball
Fest at the Nest
Edmonson County posted a 1-3 record in four matches in Saturday's Fest at the Nest at Metcalfe County.
In a 2-0 (25-12, 25-19) loss to LaRue County, the Lady Cats were led by Whitney Davis (three kills, five digs) and Alyssa Doyle (three kills, three digs).
Against Butler County, Doyle tallied seven kills and 12 digs in the 2-1 (25-21, 22-25, 15-6) loss. Davis added four kills and 16 digs, Kaylee Lindsey had five kills and 12 digs, Raven Cast tallied 11 assists, Madison Bullock had 13 digs and MaKaylee Thompson had seven digs.
Host Metcalfe County claimed a 2-0 (25-22, 25-14) win over Edmonson. Thompson had 11 digs and an ace, Davis finished with 10 digs, and Lindsey and Doyle had two kills apiece.
The Lady Cats claimed a 2-0 (25-20, 25-17) win over Glasgow. Doyle had six kills, three blocks, nine digs and five aces in the win. Davis added three kills and 11 assists, Lindsey had three kills and seven digs, Cast tallied eight assists and Bullock added nine digs.
Edmonson County (7-16) is back in action Monday at Grayson County.
DCA Warriors Classic
Foundation Christian Academy dropped a pair of matches in the DCA Warriors Classic at Danville Christian on Saturday.
In a 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16) loss to Frankfort Christian, the Falcons were led by Elliana Bastin (seven kills, seven digs, four aces) and Josilyn Slavey (six kills, nine digs, six aces). Kennedy Vogler added four kills, Shelby Hill had three kills and three aces, and Natalee Baker finished with 15 assists for FCA.
Rose Hill Christian topped the Falcons 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-12). Baker finished with five assists and three aces, Bastin had three kills and Slavey tallied two kills and two aces.
FCA (3-11) next plays Tuesday at Warren Central.