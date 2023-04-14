South Warren's seniors came through in a 5-3 baseball win over visiting Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Spartans senior Jacob Gilbreath as 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, and fellow senior Keegan Milby homered and drove in three runs. Grey Pearson added a double and an RBI in the win.
Austin Allen started and earned the victory after allowing two runs (none earned) off three hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three batters. Jackson Joiner finished up with three innings of relief, allowing one run while striking out seven.
South Warren (10-4) was set to host Green County on Friday.
Brevin Scott tallied a double and drove in all three runs for the visiting Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson (3-14) faces Warren East in a Kentucky 2A, Section 2 matchup Saturday at Warren Central.
Warren East 8, Central Hardin 5
Wyatt Nesbitt went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to spark host Warren East to an 8-5 win over Central Hardin on Thursday.
Braylen Lee was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Chase Carver tallied a double and an RBI, and Dane Parsley and Maddox Tarrence each drove in a run for the Raiders.
Caiden Murrell got the win in relief, allowing one run over 2 1/3 innings while striking out two. Caver got the final two outs to earn the save.
Warren East (8-5) was scheduled to host Logan County on Friday.
Greenwood 4, Glasgow 3
Blake Marks went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help visiting Greenwood earn a 4-3 win over Glasgow on Thursday.
Zachary Davis was 2-for-4, Reed McClard and Jackson Lee tallied an RBI apiece, and Jake Russell added a triple in the win.
Nathan Howard started and earned the win, allowing three runs over 3 2/3 innings with one strikeout. Zachary Davis got the save, tossing two scoreless innings while striking out three.
Greenwood (14-1) was set to host Elizabethtown on Friday.
Zachary Poore was 2-for-3 with a double, Davey Wiliams tallied a double and two RBIs, and Camden Nolley added an RBI for the host Scotties.
Glasgow (4-9) was set to visit Monroe County on Friday.
Butler County 14, Russellville 0
Justin Castlen went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to pace host Butler County to a 14-0 win in five innings over Russellville on Thursday.
Jake Mckee was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Parker Pendley and Will Embry each went 2-for-3, Kolton Hudson had a double and two RBIs, Clay Vincent drove in two runs, Duncan Tyree added a triple and an RBI, and Logan Hargrove had a double and an RBI in the win.
Mckee pitched all five innings for the complete-game win, allowing no runs off just two hits while striking out 10.
Butler County (4-10) was set to visit Hancock County on Friday.
Russellville (2-8) was scheduled to visit University Heights on Friday.
Edmonson County 11, Caverna 1
Dakotah Curtis wen 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs to spark host Edmonson County to an 11-1 win in five innings over Caverna on Thursday.
Levi Meredith was 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI, Ty Brantley was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Cam Lich and Andrew Talley each added a double and an RBI, and Hunter Wilson, Layne Ashley and Michael Mills chipped in with an RBI apiece.
Ashley started on the mound and earned the win, allowing no runs off just one hit and two walks while fanning four over four innings.
Edmonson County (7-7) was set to visit Cumberland County on Friday.