The "Greatest Show in Hoops" is on pause after the KHSAA announced Thursday that the Girls' Sweet 16 and Boys' Sweet 16 basketball tournaments have been suspended indefinitely wake of a global pandemic of the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
The Girls' Sweet 16 was in the midst of Day 2 of the opening round games, with the Bowling Green Lady Purples set to play Russell in the night session at Rupp Arena in Lexington. But after initially announcing a continuation of the tournament on a limited basis starting with Friday's quarterfinal games, KHSAA decided to suspend the tournament.
Warren Central was slated to open in the Boys' Sweet 16 on Wednesday at Rupp Arena.
"Based on additional information and guidance from both the Kentucky Department of Education and the Governor’s office in the last hour, at this time, the girls’ state tournament is postponed indefinitely effective with the conclusion of game five," KHSAA said in a statement, "Next week’s boys’ basketball tournament is also postponed indefinitely. The Association will try and seek options for rescheduling later in the spring if at all possible, but not until after we have received collaborative approval from our Governor’s office, the Commissioner of Public Health and the Kentucky Department of Education.
"As has been stated for the last two weeks, the situation with the COVID-19 or Coronavirus is extremely fluid. As announced earlier today, our intention was to attempt to complete this first tournament with restrictions, however, this does not appear to be a wise option at this time and is not in the best interest of the student-athletes and the thousands of individuals who attend these events. The KHSAA has to make the health and welfare of the citizens of our great Commonwealth the primary factor in our decision-making process in dealing with this issue."
Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said he understood the decision to suspend the tournament.
"We are hopeful that we might have an opportunity, but our players are crushed right now," Head said. "You work for it and you get to this point and you're hours away from having a shot at advancing, it feels like it slips away from you. We are still excited about the season that we had. We are going to celebrate it like we won the state championship."
Head said the team was looking forward to playing in Rupp Arena for the first time, but now the postponement could mean seniors Keyozdon Jones and Aiayna Gurley, as well as injured senior Nastacia Patterson, might not get that chance.
"It is hard to win a region in the state of Kentucky," Head said. "Yes, we are young and people expect us to be back for several years, but it is not given that will happen. I think our players have a deep understanding that this was an opportunity they wanted to relish and really, really take advantage of, and they don't have a chance to do that.
"It's out of our control. It's kind of a life lesson, too. There are some things that are out of your control. You can't have a lot of focus on the things you can't control. You need to reflect on the things that happened and the success you had - really cherish those moments - and somehow find a way to move forward."
Head said he thinks it will be tough to resume the tournament, but adds his team would relish the chance if they were given it.
"We are competitive and we want to play," Head said. "Just the way things are going, I think it is going to be tough for that to happen. Our kids are smart. They see everything else around them is canceled. ...
"We are hopeful we might get a shot at it, but right now they are crushed and we are just trying to uplift their spirits and make sure they know this doesn't define their season."
Warren Central coach William Unseld said his team had the day off Thursday and that they will meet Friday to discuss a plan of action going forward.
"We are still going to go about our days like we are going to play at some point," Unseld said. "Until they tell me otherwise, I am still going to go about it like it is going to get rescheduled and we are going to play it."
Warren Central has 11 seniors. Unseld said it would a tough situation for those players if the tournament wasn't played.
"They put a lot of work into this," Unseld said. "You can't take away what they have done, but to not be able to go experience it (would be tough). Most of our seniors got to experience it last year but a couple didn't so for them not to be able to go and experience themselves will be sad."
Unseld said he completely understands the decision that was made.
"As fluid as the situation has been, hopefully there will be some good news and they will be able to get this rescheduled," Unseld said. "You completely understand you have to go on the side of safety for everyone involved. Hopefully they can get it rescheduled and we can get a chance to compete again. That is all you want - once chance."
