Region 4 bball: Bowling Green 65-56 over Glasgow
Glasgow's Anzley Adwell (left) brings the ball down the court against Bowling Green's Saniyah Shelton Monday, March 4, 2019, during Bowling Green's 65-56 win in the Region 4 Girls' Tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena. (Bac Totrong/photo@bgdailynews.com)

 Bac Totrong/Daily News

District 12

1. Edmonson County

24-8 last year

The Lady Cats followed up the best season in the program’s history with another district crown. With a strong core back, Edmonson County will hope for a repeat. Katie Lindsey, Lauren Ballance and Emma Vincent look to lead the way for the Lady Cats.

2. Grayson County

11-16 last year

The Lady Cougars will look to rebound after falling in the District 12 Tournament last season. Ted Hill takes the reins, with Kenzie Renfrow, Laura Vincent and Rachael Snyder looking to provide experience.

3. Butler County

6-22 last year

Sophomore Jaelyn Taylor looks to lead a Lady Bears team that went 3-6 after a 3-19 start.

4. Whitesville Trinity

12-19 last year

The Lady Raiders finished with the program's best record in 14 years last year. Cassidy Morris should lead the way with Josie Aull also expected to contribute.

District 13

1. Logan County

22-11 last year

The Lady Cougars have an experienced core that will look to compete for a region title. Paige and Peyton Vanzant will lead the way in the backcourt. Kennedy Nichols will be a force in the paint, with Addie White and Gracie Christian also expected to contribute.

2. Franklin-Simpson

6-24 last year

The Lady Cats struggled at times with a young roster last season, but those struggles led to experience that Franklin hopes will pay dividends this year. Kate Norwood is expected to lead the way, with Evyn McCutchen also expected to contribute.

3. Russellville

18-12 last year

The Lady Panthers must replace leading scorer DeShala LaBlanc. Freshman guard Amiyah Collier looks to fill that void, with sophomore forward Anastasia Dowlen also back. Dowlen nearly averaged a double-double last season, while Collier averaged 10.7 points a night.

4. Todd County Central

4-20 last year

The Lady Rebels lose the top four scorers from a team that only won twice – both against Russellville – in the last 19 games.

District 15

1. Glasgow

21-11 last year

The Lady Scotties hope to have the offense catch up with one of the area’s stingiest defenses last season. Ashanti Gore and Anzley Adwell return, along with Kayla Bradley, Dynasti Page and Nina McMurtrey.

2. Barren County

32-5 last year

The Trojanettes will look different than last year’s championship team, with four starters gone. Preseason region player of the year Elizabeth Bertram is back after averaging 13.6 points last season. Karleigh Delk and Raven Ennis also return for Barren County.

3. Allen Co.-Scottsville

20-7 last year

The Lady Patriots will turn to youth to replace a team that loses two huge contributors – Sarah Sutton and Mason Towery. The returning players include Taylor Carter, Jae McReynolds, Kaylee Bullington and Chloe Cook.

4. Monroe County

11-15 last year

The Lady Falcons must replace leading scorer Gracie Turner, but return enough pieces that should be able to fill the void. Freshman guard Paisley Ford saw significant action last season, while Malila Myatt and Kelsie Langford also return for Monroe County.

– Predicted order of finish according to Micheal Compton.

