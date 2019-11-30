District 12
1. Edmonson County
24-8 last year
The Lady Cats followed up the best season in the program’s history with another district crown. With a strong core back, Edmonson County will hope for a repeat. Katie Lindsey, Lauren Ballance and Emma Vincent look to lead the way for the Lady Cats.
2. Grayson County
11-16 last year
The Lady Cougars will look to rebound after falling in the District 12 Tournament last season. Ted Hill takes the reins, with Kenzie Renfrow, Laura Vincent and Rachael Snyder looking to provide experience.
3. Butler County
6-22 last year
Sophomore Jaelyn Taylor looks to lead a Lady Bears team that went 3-6 after a 3-19 start.
4. Whitesville Trinity
12-19 last year
The Lady Raiders finished with the program's best record in 14 years last year. Cassidy Morris should lead the way with Josie Aull also expected to contribute.
District 13
1. Logan County
22-11 last year
The Lady Cougars have an experienced core that will look to compete for a region title. Paige and Peyton Vanzant will lead the way in the backcourt. Kennedy Nichols will be a force in the paint, with Addie White and Gracie Christian also expected to contribute.
2. Franklin-Simpson
6-24 last year
The Lady Cats struggled at times with a young roster last season, but those struggles led to experience that Franklin hopes will pay dividends this year. Kate Norwood is expected to lead the way, with Evyn McCutchen also expected to contribute.
3. Russellville
18-12 last year
The Lady Panthers must replace leading scorer DeShala LaBlanc. Freshman guard Amiyah Collier looks to fill that void, with sophomore forward Anastasia Dowlen also back. Dowlen nearly averaged a double-double last season, while Collier averaged 10.7 points a night.
4. Todd County Central
4-20 last year
The Lady Rebels lose the top four scorers from a team that only won twice – both against Russellville – in the last 19 games.
District 15
1. Glasgow
21-11 last year
The Lady Scotties hope to have the offense catch up with one of the area’s stingiest defenses last season. Ashanti Gore and Anzley Adwell return, along with Kayla Bradley, Dynasti Page and Nina McMurtrey.
2. Barren County
32-5 last year
The Trojanettes will look different than last year’s championship team, with four starters gone. Preseason region player of the year Elizabeth Bertram is back after averaging 13.6 points last season. Karleigh Delk and Raven Ennis also return for Barren County.
3. Allen Co.-Scottsville
20-7 last year
The Lady Patriots will turn to youth to replace a team that loses two huge contributors – Sarah Sutton and Mason Towery. The returning players include Taylor Carter, Jae McReynolds, Kaylee Bullington and Chloe Cook.
4. Monroe County
11-15 last year
The Lady Falcons must replace leading scorer Gracie Turner, but return enough pieces that should be able to fill the void. Freshman guard Paisley Ford saw significant action last season, while Malila Myatt and Kelsie Langford also return for Monroe County.
