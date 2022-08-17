Warren East junior Misael Giron and senior Neyson Duran each tallied a hat trick to lead the host Raiders to a 10-0 boys' soccer win Tuesday over District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville.
Giron finished with five goals and two assists, and Duran scored four goals and notched two assists in the win. Aiden Quarles added a goal and Stevan Alvarado finished with two assists.
Goalkeeper Stevan Rodriguez made a pair of saves to preserve the shutout for Warren East (1-1 overall, 1-0 District 15). The Raiders visit Russell County on Thursday.
ACS (0-3, 0-3) is at Warren Central on Thursday.
Southwestern 3, Glasgow 2
Southwestern picked up a 3-2 win at Glasgow on Tuesday.
William Parocai led the Scotties with a goal and an assist in the loss. Jared Malagon scored a goal and Nick Bower tallied an assist.
Goalkeepers Reece Thornbury and Richard Crowe combined for eight saves for Glasgow (1-2), which hosts Owensboro on Saturday.
Girls' soccer
Warren East 2, Barren County 1
Deca Burr and Abbie Rigsby combined for a pair of scores to lead visiting Warren East to a 2-1 win over District 15 rival Barren County on Tuesday.
Burr tallied both goals off Rigsby's two assists.
Lady Raiders goalkeeper Abbey Minor finished with five saves. Warren East (4-0, 2-0) takes on Hart County in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament Saturday.
Barren County (0-2, 0-1) visits Greenwood on Thursday.
Logan County 2, TCC 1, 2OT
Maria Rogers scored two unassisted goals to lead host Logan County to a 2-1 double-overtime win over District 13 foe Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Lady Cougars goalkeeper Elana Edler finished with five saves in the win.
Logan County (1-2, 1-0) is back in action Thursday at Muhlenberg County.
ACS 11, Edmonson County 1
Gabrielle Corbett and Kynleigh Shultz both produced hat tricks to spark visiting Allen County-Scottsville to an 11-1 win over Edmonson County on Tuesday.
The victory was the first for the ACS girls' varsity soccer program, which began play this season.
Corbett tallied four goals and Shultz finished with three goals for the Lady Patriots. Emma Stovall and Gabby Garcia added two goals apiece and Zoie Stovall chipped in with an assist.
Goalkeepers Zoie Stovall and Corbett combined for four saves for ACS (1-2), which is at Warren Central on Thursday.
Claire Burklow had the lone goal for Edmonson County (0-3), which is at Monroe County on Saturday.
Volleyball
Glasgow 2, Metcalfe County 0
Josie Bowling and Gracin Burd tallied four kills apiece to lead host Glasgow to a 2-0 (26-24, 25-21) win over Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Khloe Hale added three kills, two blocks, four digs and two aces, Emma Bishop finished with 11 assists, Laney Bishop had eight digs and Breonia Mack tallied three aces for the Lady Scotties.
Glasgow (2-0) is at Cumberland County on Thursday.
Edmonson County 2, Hart County 0
Kaylee Lindsey tallied 10 kills and three blocks to boost visiting Edmonson County to a 2-0 (25-17, 25-22) win over Hart County on Tuesday.
Lindsey also had seven digs in the win. Alyssa Doyle added seven kills, two blocks and five digs, Whitney Davis had six kills, eight digs and a pair of aces, Rylee Laster tallied five kills, Alivia Mabrey had a team-high nine assists and Madison Bullock chipped in with seven digs.
Edmonson County (2-0) is at Meade County on Thursday.