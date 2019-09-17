Alan Olivo led the Franklin-Simpson boys’ soccer team to a 5-1 victory Monday over Todd County Central.
Olivo scored all five goals in for the Wildcats. Johnny Martin recorded two assists and Nathan Mitchell, Sam Mylor and Ben Banton each had one. Conner Vincent had 18 saves in the game.
Franklin-Simpson (4-9-0) will host Russellville on Tuesday. Todd County Central (1-9-1) will travel to Logan County on Tuesday.
Glasgow 8,
Barren County 1
Seven players scored in Glasgow’s 8-1 win Monday against Barren County.
Grant Gatlin had two goals, while Benjamin Shireman, Lucio Yahir Molina Alarcon, Edson Lopez, Jonathan Cipriano, Jackson Bower and Andres Ramirez all found the back of the net once.
Seth Medford had three saves for the Scotties (10-4-0), who will host Hart County on Wednesday.
Barren County (6-4-0) will host Monroe County on Tuesday.
Girls’ soccer
Franklin-Simpson 7,
Todd County Central 0
Kate Norwood scored five times to lead Franklin-Simpson to a 7-0 win Monday over Todd County Central.
Emily Griffin and Mackenzie Reece each added goals. Reece and Kaydin Alexander also each had an assist.
Lexi Phillips had 12 saves for the Lady Wildcats. Franklin-Simpson (2-6-0) will host Russellville on Tuesday.
Todd County Central (7-8-0) will host Logan County on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.