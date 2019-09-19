The Glasgow boys’ soccer team made it back-to-back wins by beating Hart County 2-1 on Wednesday.
The Scotties, coming off an 8-1 victory over Barren County, got goals Wednesday from Lucio Yahir Molina Alarcon and Edson Lopez. Lopez recorded an assist on Molina Alarcon’s goal and Jackson Bower also had an assist.
Glasgow goalkeeper Eli Travis had four saves in the win. The Scotties improved to 11-4-0 and will host Apollo on Saturday. Hart County fell to 5-4-2 with its fourth straight loss and will travel to Butler County on Tuesday.
