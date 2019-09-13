SCOTTSVILLE – Glasgow rode a hot start to another victory – racing past host Allen County-Scottsville 50-7 on Friday.
Glasgow (4-0) built a 29-point halftime lead and cruised from there – racking up 486 yards of offense. It’s the third straight game the Scotties have scored at least 50 points.
“This is a tough place to come play,” Glasgow coach Jeff Garmon said. “I wanted to use our speed and I thought we did in that first half. Our kids performed and I give them all the credit.”
The Scotties set the tone on the opening possession and continued to move the ball at will in the first half, racking up 331 yards in the half.
Glasgow took the opening drive and marched 78 yards in 13 plays – capped by a 1-yard run by Nick Mitchell on fourth-and-goal.
On the next possession, Tanner Abernathy connected with a wide open Hunter Scott down the seam for a 40-yard touchdown reception to make the score 15-0.
The Scotties added two more first-half touchdowns in a 65-second span early in the second quarter.
JaMarion Long scored 45 seconds into the quarter, taking an end around 12 yards and diving into the end zone for the score. A Glasgow interception set the stage for Mitchell’s second touchdown run, a 10-yard score one play after the turnover.
“After that first half, I just think they thought they didn’t have a chance to beat us,” Abernathy said. “We had them after that. They were wore down and we took advantage of them and got the win.”
Allen County-Scottsville (0-4) did show some life on the opening drive of the second half – scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run by Landon Witcher – but the Scotties quickly regained the momentum.
Mitchell delivered a touchdown run late in the third to answer the ACS score, then scored again from 10 yards out with 9:47 left. Abernathy ran in the two-point conversion to start the KHSAA-mandated running clock, but Glasgow was able to add one more touchdown – a 9-yard pass from John Myers to Andrew Phillips in the final minute.
“They are a good football team,” ACS coach Brad Hood said. “Watching them on film this week, I think they are better offensively than they were last year. I feel like they are doing a lot more things with the offense and they are really tough.
“I like the fight in our guys. We are just so beat up right now. We’ve got so many injuries and that leaves more guys on the field the whole game. We had 15, 16 guys out tonight and got a few more hurt. When you come in short-handed and then you get hurt more it is hard to battle back, especially against a team as good as Glasgow is.”
Abernathy finished with 250 yards passing and 39 yards rushing. Mitchell had 139 yards rushing and three scores, while Long had seven catches for 123 yards.
“We had a good physical week of practice,” Mitchell said. “When we start scoring points our spirits get up and we keep going.”
The Patriots were held to 120 yards of offense. Witcher led the way running for 29 yards, with ACS committing three turnovers.
“We created turnovers, stopped the run for the most part, and played pretty solid,” Garmon said.
Both teams open district play Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. Glasgow will host Hart County, while Allen County-Scottsville travels to Warren Central.
GHS 15 14 6 15 - 50
ACSHS 0 0 7 0 - 7
First quarter
GHS – Nick Mitchell 1 run (Kynarious Flynt run), 8:25
GHS – Hunter Scott 40 pass from Tanner Abernathy (Alex Elizaide kick), 4:51
Second quarter
GHS – JaMarion Long 12 run (Alex Elizaide kick), 11:15
GHS – Mitchell 10 run (Alex Elizaide kick), 10:10
Third quarter
ACS – Landon Witcher 13 run (Thorny Walker kick), 7:39
GHS – Mitchell 2 run (conversion failed), 3:51
Fourth quarter
GHS – Mitchell 10 run (Abernathy run), 9:47
GHS – Andrew Phillips 9 pass from John Myers (Luke Allen kick), 1:09
