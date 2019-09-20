Glasgow piled up 425 yards of total offense in a 42-0 shutout win over visiting Hart County on Friday night.
Scotties quarterback Tanner Abernathy completed 10-of-18 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns. Abernathy also ran for 54 yards and a TD in the win.
Also for Glasgow (5-0), running back Nick Mitchell rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown and wide receiver Hunter Scott had three catches for 93 yards and a pair of TDs.
The Scotties held Hart County (3-2) to 161 yards of total offense.
Glasgow hosts South Warren on Sept. 27.
McLean Co. 55, Butler Co. 32
Butler County dropped a 55-32 road decision to McLean County on Friday.
Solomon Flener finished with four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bears. Quarterback Jagger Henderson was 10-of-23 passing for 137 yards and a TD and ran for 24 yards and a score.
Austin Mahaney led Butler County (1-4) with 59 rushing yards.
The Bears host Hancock County on Sept. 27.
BCHS 8 8 0 16 – 32
MCHS 13 23 6 13 – 55
First Quarter
MC – Andrew Munster 2 run (Armando Rodriguez kick), 10:57
BC – Josh Morris 1 run (Zak Silcox run), 5:27
MC – Matthew Miller 1 run (run failed), 3:58
Second Quarter
MC – Munster 25 run (Munster run), 12:00
MC – Miller 2 run (Rodriguez kick), 4:15
BC – Jordan Todd 40 fumble return (Solomon Flener pass from Jagger Henderson), 1:32
MC – Munster 36 run (Miller run), 0:32
Third Quarter
MC – Peyton Caraway 7 run (kick failed), 1:24
Fourth Quarter
BC – Henderson 5 run (Brody Hunt pass from Henderson), 6;59
MC – Zach Clayton 10 run (kick failed), 4:56
BC – Flener 29 pass from Henderson (Henderson run), 3:54
MC – Miller 3 run (kick good), 0:10
Metcalfe Co. 22, Edmonson Co. 20, OT
Edmonson County came up short on a two-point conversion try in Friday’s 22-20 overtime loss to host Metcalfe County.
Jon Smith passed for a pair of touchdowns for the Wildcats, who dropped to 1-4.
Edmonson County hosts Warren East on Sept. 27.
Girls’ soccer
Greenwood 2,
Castle (Ind.) 1
Host Greenwood picked up a 2-1 girls’ soccer win over Castle (Ind.) on Friday night.
Anna Haddock scored both goals for the Lady Gators. Katarina Popovic added an assist.
Greenwood (11-1-1) hosts Sacred Heart on Sunday.
